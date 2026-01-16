The Spanish giants are reportedly planning a blockbuster summer move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is on Real Madrid’s shortlist after Xabi Alonso departed on January 12

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has scored 150 goals in 175 games

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly planning major transfer moves in a bid to pull the Spanish giants out of their current slump.

The club is targeting Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland as a marquee signing this summer, while also considering former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for the managerial role.

According to The Sun, Madrid have maintained ongoing contact with Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, as they explore the possibility of bringing the Norwegian to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Will Erling Haaland join Real Madrid?

However, the deal is expected to be extraordinarily challenging. Haaland is contracted to Manchester City until 2034. Even if the Premier League champions are open to negotiations, Real Madrid would likely need to table a staggering offer exceeding €500 million (£433 million), according to The Sun.

To facilitate the potential blockbuster move, Real are reportedly willing to offload star winger Vinicius Jr. Such a decision would free up both a spot in the squad and significant financial resources, allowing Madrid to pursue Haaland’s signature without restriction.

The Spanish side began the 2025/26 campaign under new manager Xabi Alonso, following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure to take over the Brazilian national team.

Alonso, who had previously guided a Bundesliga team to glory in the 2023/24 season, ended his stint at Real Madrid on January 12, 2026, with the club citing a mutual agreement to part ways.

Perez now faces the task of reshaping the squad, both in terms of personnel and leadership, to restore Madrid to their usual dominance in domestic and European competitions.

Erling Haaland's stats

Since joining Manchester City in May 2022, Erling Haaland has been a goal-scoring machine.

According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian striker has amassed an incredible 150 goals and 25 assists in 175 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League side as of January 16, 2026.

This tally includes 105 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League alone, highlighting his consistent impact at the highest level.

Haaland’s contribution has been instrumental in Manchester City’s recent success, helping the club secure six major trophies, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

His prolific scoring record and big-game performances make him one of the most coveted forwards in world football, and Real Madrid’s interest signals their intent to make a bold statement in the transfer market this summer.

Haaland sets Premier League scoring records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Erling Haaland’s remarkable feat of becoming the fastest player in Premier League history to reach both 50 and 100 goals.

This milestone came shortly after Manchester City ramped up the pressure on Arsenal with a commanding victory over West Ham at the Etihad in December 2025.

