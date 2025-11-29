Erling Haaland went three games without scoring, leaving him frustrated despite City’s 3-2 win over Leeds

Phil Foden scored a brace, including a stoppage-time winner, to secure all three points for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was seen consoling Haaland after the match, emphasizing his faith in the striker and the importance of rest and recovery

Manchester City secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, but all was not smooth on the Etihad pitch.

Phil Foden stole the spotlight with goals at both ends of the game, ensuring City claimed all three points.

Tense scenes at Etihad as Haaland struggles and Guardiola offers support after City’s narrow win over Leeds. Image credit: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland endured an uncharacteristically quiet day, failing to find the net for the third consecutive match, leaving the Norwegian visibly frustrated at full time, as cited by Mail Online.

According to Metro, Pep Guardiola appeared to approach his striker, offering words of consolation as the players exited the field.

Watch the tense incident below.

City had looked in complete control early on. Foden’s first-minute strike followed by Josko Gvardiol’s goal suggested a comfortable win was on the cards. However, Leeds turned the second half into a rollercoaster.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha each scored to level the game, setting up a tense finale that was eventually settled by Foden’s stoppage-time winner.

Reflecting on the match, Foden described it as one of the most unpredictable encounters he had experienced.

“The first half was under control, but Leeds changed their setup after the break. We had to adapt quickly, and thankfully we managed to find that final goal,” he said.

Pep Guardiola stands by Haaland

Despite the win, Erling Haaland’s scoreless run has raised eyebrows, though he remains the Premier League’s top scorer with 14 goals. Guardiola, however, was quick to defend his striker, emphasizing that fatigue could be a factor.

“He will score soon. He just needs rest. Erling’s body works hard every game, and recovery isn’t just physical; it’s mental too,” Guardiola explained.

The manager also praised Foden’s performance, highlighting the playmaker’s composure and finishing under pressure.

Meanwhile, the win lifts Manchester City to second in the Premier League and comes at a crucial moment, following last weekend’s loss to Newcastle and a midweek defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Guardiola acknowledged the challenge Leeds posed in the second half, commending their tactical adjustments and the threat posed by Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha. Looking ahead, City will travel to Fulham midweek, hoping Haaland can rediscover his scoring touch and continue their push in the title race.

Even amid a tense exchange and Haaland’s frustrations, Guardiola’s words signal faith in his striker, underlining the manager’s belief that the Norwegian will soon hit another milestone.

For now, City can celebrate a hard-fought win, a reminder that Premier League battles are rarely straightforward, and momentum can shift in an instant.

Haaland joins Ronaldo at club-100

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland reached a major milestone by equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 100 club goals.

The Norwegian striker achieved the feat after scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League in October of thi year.

Source: YEN.com.gh