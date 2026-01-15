Antoine Semenyo’s blockbuster move to Manchester City has taken on a spiritual dimension following a striking prophecy about his future

According to the declaration, the 26-year-old “will do exploits” at the Etihad after he became the most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all time

Semenyo has wasted no time justifying the hype, hitting the ground running with goals in back-to-back appearances in his first two matches

Ghanaian clergy Prophet Clement Testimony has delivered a striking prophecy about Antoine Semenyo as the forward continues to light up English football following his move to Manchester City.

The message arrives at a time when the Black Stars attacker is enjoying a dream start to life in sky blue.

Semenyo's dream start at Man City

Semenyo announced his arrival in emphatic fashion during the FA Cup third round, scoring and setting up another as Pep Guardiola’s side crushed Exeter City 10-1.

That outing immediately placed him in the spotlight and hinted at what lay ahead.

Days later, the 26-year-old backed it up with a decisive strike against Newcastle United in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, pushing City into a strong position.

Those contributions placed him in rare company. His quickfire goals ensured he became the first Manchester City player since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009 to score in each of his opening two appearances across competitions.

The effort against Newcastle also lifted his season tally to 12 goals, combining returns from both City and Bournemouth.

He now stands one strike away from matching his personal best of 13 goals last term.

Semenyo receives powerful prophecy

Shortly after the record-breaking transfer, Prophet Testimony revealed what he perceived in the spiritual realm concerning Semenyo’s future.

He dismissed earlier claims suggesting the forward would struggle with the Black Stars or fall short at the international level. Instead, he insisted the former Bournemouth man will do "great things".

The cleric explained that his belief strengthened upon learning Semenyo was drawing guidance from Asamoah Gyan.

He noted that "when you humble yourself and learn one or two things, you can have grace and dominion in that dimension."

According to him, mentorship unlocks a deeper understanding beyond existing ability. Prophet Testimony then issued a bold declaration.

"If care is not taken, the stardom grace of Ghana will be shifted on his head." He added that Semenyo’s move to Manchester City marked a turning point, saying "afee na ni star bɛ yɛ kɛse more," meaning his star is about to shine even more.

The man-of-God followed with another clear statement. "The star of the Black Stars is shifting to that guy Antoine [Semenyo]."

Watch the full prophecy:

Looking ahead, the Wordlight Revival Centre leader claimed Semenyo will "play well" at the 2026 World Cup.

He also suggested the No 42 shirt once worn by Yaya Toure could work in the attacker’s favour.

With added commitment, he said, "that grace in that 42 jersey" could rest on him. "He can become an African star."

Semenyo’s swift adaptation at Man City has only strengthened faith in those words, as supporters watch a talent seemingly destined for greater heights.

