A Ghanaian man has caused a stir with his reaction to Daniel Laryea’s performance in Nigeria’s game against Morocco

He opined that the Ghanaian referee had a bad day as he made questionable decisions against Nigeria

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared their own opinions on Daniel Laryea’s performance

A Ghanaian football enthusiast is trending following his commentary about Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea, who officiated in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

In a now viral video on TikTok, the young man, who was wearing the jersey of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, said he was disappointed in Daniel Laryea because of the officiating and certain controversial calls he made in the game.

A man accuses Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea of bad officiating during Nigeria’s AFCON defeat to Morocco on January 14, 2026. Image credit: PAUL ELLIS / Getty Images, @sportscornergh/TikTok

“I can’t believe I am going to say this as a Ghanaian, but the officiating was bad. Daniel Nii Laryea, the Ghanaian centerline referee on the day, was wrong on so many occasions.”

He first took issue with the referee’s decision to show a yellow card to Nigeria’s defender Calvin Bassey in an incident involving Morocco’s Brahim Diaz.

According to him, the incident that Daniel Laryea deemed a foul against Calvin Bassey was actually a 50/50 challenge, as both players went for the ball.

In his view, it was actually Brahim Diaz who tugged Calvin Bassey’s shirt, which should have been considered a foul.

“With the yellow card to Calvin Bassey, let me explain: there was a pre-foul before the official foul. Calvin Bassey’s jersey was being pulled by the Moroccan player. It was a 50/50 scuffle. How then do you give a yellow card? I felt it was too harsh, and because of that, he will miss the next game. That was a bad decision.”

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea faces criticism over his controversial decisions in the Nigeria vs Morocco game. Photo credit:@PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

His second observation was that all the 50/50 fouls seemed to be awarded in favour of the Moroccans.

His third issue with Daniel Laryea was that certain Moroccan players should have been carded in some instances, particularly when they delayed restarts by kicking the ball away.

“The yellow cards issued in the game went only to Nigerian players. How come no Moroccan player received a yellow card? They did things in that game that merited a yellow card. When the referee whistled, the Moroccan players were just kicking the ball away and under normal circumstances, that should have been a yellow card. I can’t believe I am saying this as a Ghanaian; the officiating was bad. It was not fair; everything was going to the home side,” he added.

After their victory against Nigeria, Morocco will now face Senegal in the 2025 AFCON final, who defeated Egypt at Tangier Grand Stadium on Wednesday, January 14.

Reactions to Daniel Laryea’s performance at AFCON

Netizens who took to social media shared varied opinions on the views expressed by the Ghanaian man on the game.

Nii Financials (Nii Ayikwei) commented:

“Not true. He even ignored a penalty against Nigeria. Didn’t you see it?”

Figo Darling wrote:

“This was a penalty, but he decided to favour Nigeria. What do you say about that? What you are saying doesn’t hold, bro.”

Kofi Countryman said:

“50/50 is decided by a referee. Your analysis doesn’t hold.”

Daniel Laryea’s Instagram page reportedly taken down

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Laryea’s Instagram account was reportedly taken down.

This happened as a result of disgruntled Nigerian fans reporting the page following the Super Eagles’ defeat to Morocco in the AFCON semi-final.

