Michael Owen has acknowledged that he still disagrees with Alan Shearer’s view of his commitment during Newcastle United’s relegation campaign

The former England teammates say they no longer speak privately but maintain mutual respect whenever they cross paths

Owen also revisited Shearer’s criticism and reflected on the events of the 2008–09 season that triggered their long-standing feud

Michael Owen has admitted that he is no longer in contact with Alan Shearer, revealing he now regrets airing his criticism of Shearer’s management style during their spell together at Newcastle United.

The strained relationship can be traced back to the 2008–09 Premier League campaign, when Owen was part of the Magpies squad coached by Shearer during a turbulent relegation battle.

Alan Shearer (R) and Michael Owen (L) during a Barclays Premiership game WBA v Newcastle and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on October 30, 2005, in Birmingham. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

According to The National, the Magpies were relegated after a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, despite needing only a point to survive.

At the time, Alan Shearer was keen for Michael Owen to start the match in a bid to give Newcastle United their best chance of avoiding relegation, but Owen refused, insisting he was not fully fit after returning from injury. He was eventually introduced for the final 25 minutes, yet the Magpies failed to get the result they required to stay up.

In the years that followed, Shearer publicly suggested Owen could have done more to help the club survive, playing down the striker’s fitness concerns in light of the team’s desperate situation.

Owen has since reflected on the episode, admitting that while there remains mutual respect between the pair, they no longer speak privately and continue to disagree over what happened.

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen. Image credit: Tom Dulat - UEFA/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Owen emphasized that he holds no personal ill will but believes Shearer was mistaken in his assessment.

In his autobiography, as The Sun covered, Owen recalled sensing Shearer’s frustration over his initial reluctance to play and the insinuation that he was more focused on his contract situation than the club’s survival.

The former Liverpool striker noted that the tension became apparent only months later when he realized Shearer harbored lingering resentment.

Shearer, reflecting on the period, explained that he felt Owen could have done more for Newcastle despite being in the latter stages of his career.

Former Newcastle United teammates Alan Shearer and Michael Owen. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

He reasoned that the risk of injury was not significant because the season’s outcome was already bleak and the club was facing relegation.

As The Sun reported, Owen has also criticised Shearer’s tenure at Newcastle, suggesting that the managerial record of one win in eight matches fell short of expectations.

Over four seasons at Newcastle, Owen made 79 appearances, scoring 30 goals, before moving to Manchester United.

Despite the difficult spell, Shearer remains a club legend on Tyneside, having scored 206 goals in 405 appearances, and his status is undiminished by the relegation season.

Michael Owen praises Antoine Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Michael Owen, Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Amoah, and other football pundits praised Antoine Semenyo’s performances, emphasising his talent and impact on the pitch.

The former Bournemouth forward is now making waves at Manchester City following his big move to the Etihad in January of this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh