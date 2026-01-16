Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, shared that he has faced serious threats, including alleged blackmail and death threats against his wife, since taking up the case

He described the court ruling as absurd and unspeakable, questioning how a reasoned judgment could be altered within hours with an impossible financial demand

The lawyer warned that the case has international implications and said the pressure may force him to withdraw, insisting the situation could damage confidence in Ghana’s judiciary

Lawyer for Akosua Serwaa, William Kusi, has shared an emotional and troubling account of what he says he has been going through since taking up her case in the ongoing Daddy Lumba legal battle.

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer may withdraw after threats to his life and his wife. Image credit: Mahamudu Bawumia, Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Orange FM’s Sunrise show, the lawyer shared that his decision to represent Akosua Serwaa has come at a high personal cost.

According to him, he has received several threats aimed at intimidating him into backing out of the case.

William Kusi listed the threats he's faced

One of the claims he made was that some individuals threatened to release alleged private photos of him as a way of silencing him.

He said the situation became even more frightening when the threats extended to his family.

In his words, his wife was also threatened with death, something he described as deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

He explained that the experience forced him to reflect deeply on what was happening around the case.

At a point during the interview, William Kusi said he questioned whether those issuing the threats were acting out of fear, suggesting that they might know the judgment delivered in the case was problematic.

William Kusi considered withdrawing from the case

He admitted that the pressure and safety concerns have made him think seriously about withdrawing from the case.

When the host asked him directly whether he might step aside, he responded by saying everything is possible, indicating that the option remains open.

The lawyer went on to strongly criticise the court ruling, describing it as absurd and unspeakable.

He explained that after a reasoned judgement had already been delivered, all parties were allegedly called back to court a few minutes later, only for another decision to be made against his client.

He said such a sequence of events was highly unusual and should not happen in a normal legal process.

William Kusi questioned the court ruling

William Kusi also questioned the practicality of the orders that followed the ruling.

He said the court demanded that an amount of GH₵ 2 million be raised within one and a half hours, a requirement he described as impossible.

According to him, no bank in Ghana could assemble such an amount within that short period of time.

He stated that he believes God allowed the situation to happen to vindicate him, insisting that the entire process exposed serious anomalies.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The lawyer expressed disappointment that civil society organisations did not speak up after the incident, noting that the matter goes beyond a private legal dispute.

He warned that the case carries international implications and should not be treated as just a local issue.

According to him, if the international community hears about what transpired, serious questions could be raised about the credibility of Ghana’s judiciary.

Akosua Serwaa's speaks of Daddy Lumba's marital properties. Photo credit: @ghbrain/TikTok, @DrBawumia/Facebook

Source: Instagram

William Kusi commented on Daddy Lumba's will

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer William Kusi has gone public regarding the properties of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

He opened up about the role his client played in securing their matrimonial home, hence speaking against any attempt to include it in a will.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure.

Source: YEN.com.gh