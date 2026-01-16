Ruben Amorim had the worst win rate of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League era

His tenure included major defeats, such as the Europa League final loss to Tottenham, and missed transfer targets like Antoine Semenyo

United struggled defensively under Amorim, conceding the fourth-most goals in the league

Ruben Amorim has officially entered the record books as Manchester United’s worst manager of the Premier League era.

The 40-year-old Portuguese coach was shown the door by Old Trafford officials on January 1, 2026, following a fiery outburst, during which he insisted he was being treated as a mere “head coach” rather than the full manager he expected to be.

Amorim also appeared to take a subtle dig at director of football Jason Wilcox after failing to secure Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, with reports suggesting tensions flared behind the scenes.

The club were reportedly frustrated by his public criticism of the squad, further straining relationships. His exit marks him as the seventh Manchester United manager to be dismissed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Ruben Amorim leaves United with bad record

According to The Sun, Amorim is the eighth man to manage the Red Devils since the Premier League began in the 1992-93 season.

During his tenure, Amorim managed 47 league games but secured just 15 victories, leaving him with a meagre win rate of 31.9 per cent. He lost more matches than he won, suffering 19 defeats in total, including a high-profile loss to Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s Europa League final, as reported by the BBC.

That defeat not only denied United a place in this season’s Champions League but also the substantial financial rewards that come with it.

By comparison, Ralf Rangnick, who also faced challenges, won ten of his 24 games, while Erik ten Hag has claimed victory in over half of his 85 matches despite enduring heavy criticism.

Since Alex Ferguson’s departure, no manager has come close to matching the Scot’s remarkable 65.2 per cent win rate. Jose Mourinho remains the most successful post-Ferguson boss in terms of percentages, winning 53.8 per cent of his 93 games.

Amorim also joins the ranks of Ralf Rangnick and David Moyes as one of only three Manchester United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson to fail to reach 50 games in charge.

Across all competitions, he claimed 24 wins from 63 matches, leaving him with an overall win rate of 38.1 per cent, just marginally above Frank O’Farrell’s 37.04 per cent from 1972.

Fewer than six managers in United’s top-flight history have recorded a lower win percentage than Amorim, with only Alfred Hubert Albut, Scott Duncan, Walter Crickmer, Wilf McGuinness, Herbert Bamlett, and Jack Robson performing worse.

Defensively, his side were leaky, conceding the fourth-highest number of goals in the Premier League and keeping fewer clean sheets than almost every other ever-present team, aside from relegation-threatened West Ham.

Only Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and Nottingham Forest suffered more defeats than Amorim, who lost 21 games during his short spell.

Why Man United sacked Ruben Amorim

