Barcelona have reportedly opened initial discussions over Benfica wonderkid Daniel Banjaqui

The 17-year-old is widely viewed as one of Portugal’s most promising young right-backs

Barcelona are considering a gradual development route through Barça Atlètic if a summer move happens after he turns 18

Barcelona are said to be keeping a close eye on one of Portugal’s most promising defensive talents, with Benfica’s teenage right-back Daniel Banjaqui catching their attention.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest the Catalan club are monitoring the youngster’s progress, as he is considered one of the brightest emerging prospects in Portuguese football in his position.

Despite being just 17, Banjaqui has already built an impressive reputation both at club and international level.

As Mundo Deportivo noted via Barca Universal, the Benfica youngster has enjoyed notable success with his national youth sides, having lifted both the UEFA Under-17 European Championship and the Under-17 World Cup.

Those achievements, combined with his consistently strong performances, have established him as one of the most promising defensive talents of his generation.

Banjaqui remains on Benfica’s books for now, but there is a growing expectation that he could be on the move in the near future, potentially commanding a significant transfer fee.

Barcelona are reportedly understood to have opened preliminary talks with the player’s representatives, signalling their interest, though no official bid has been lodged so far.

As the right-back approaches his 18th birthday, Benfica are eager to lock down his future and have stepped up efforts to convince him to commit to a new long-term deal.

Negotiations, however, have hit some bumps, with the teenager reportedly hesitant to commit to a new deal, keeping the door ajar for interest from Europe’s top clubs.

It remains unclear whether Banjaqui is ready to leap a major league at such a young age, with the immense pressure of joining a global powerhouse like Barcelona a significant factor to consider.

Should a transfer materialise, Barcelona are expected to adopt a measured approach to his development. Rather than throwing him straight into first-team football, the club could initially place him with Barça Atlètic, allowing him time to adapt to Spanish football and the club’s demanding style.

From there, a gradual pathway into the senior squad would be mapped out once he demonstrates the right level of progression.

Daniel Banjaqui stats

According to Transfermarkt, the talented teenager has featured in 15 matches for Benfica B during the 2025/26 season, registering one assist.

His appearances have been spread across Liga Portugal 2, the Taça de Portugal, the UEFA Youth League and the Liga Revelação, underlining his growing importance across multiple competitions.

