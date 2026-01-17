Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to United leaves them nine points behind Arsenal, raising fresh doubts over their Premier League title challenge

Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu scored two memorable goals as interim United boss Carrick got off to a flying start

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils climb to fifth with a commanding derby win, reshaping the race for Champions League places

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester City’s Premier League title ambitions suffered a significant blow after their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United handed leaders Arsenal a golden opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

City arrived at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 17, knowing that victory would keep the pressure firmly on Arsenal, who began the weekend with 49 points and a trip to Nottingham Forest still to come.

Arsenal boosted as Manchester United defeat Manchester City in Premier League derby. Image credit: Michael Regan, Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Instead, a flat and ineffective performance left Pep Guardiola’s side rooted on 43 points after 22 games, nine adrift if the Gunners capitalise later on Saturday.

According to the BBC, City lacked urgency, creativity, and cutting edge, despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession. Their solitary shot on target across the entire match told a sad story, particularly for a side boasting the league’s most prolific striker in Erling Haaland.

United, on the other hand, looked sharper and more purposeful, punishing City’s slow build-up play with incisive counter-attacks.

The opening goal, scored by Mbeumo in the 65th minute, exposed City’s defensive fragility and sparked visible frustration among the visitors, as Flashscore noted.

Rather than mounting a sustained response, City appeared lethargic, allowing United to grow in confidence. Dorgu’s late strike merely confirmed what had become increasingly apparent, that City were second best on the day.

Bryan Mbeumo (L) and Patrick Dorgu (L) of Manchester United. Image credit: Copa

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City's title setback

The defeat raises uncomfortable questions about City’s consistency in big matches this season. While their position in second place remains strong on paper, dropped points in high-profile fixtures have now given Arsenal a clear psychological edge.

United’s win also reshapes the race for the Champions League places. The Red Devils climb to fifth with 35 points from 22 games, sitting just outside the top four and carrying fresh momentum under Michael Carrick.

For Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, the margin for error is rapidly disappearing. With Arsenal showing no signs of slowing down, setbacks like this could prove decisive in the title run-in.

Old Trafford may yet be remembered as the afternoon when the balance of the Premier League race tilted decisively in red.

Manchester United defeat City with low possession

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Manchester United beat Manchester City with just 32% possession, as Michael Carrick made an instant impression as interim manager, leading the Red Devils to a 2-0 derby triumph.

City dominated possession, but United maximised their limited opportunities through lightning-quick counter-attacks. Erling Haaland was kept subdued, while Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu, and Amad Diallo orchestrated a disciplined, well-structured system that effectively punished City’s weaknesses.

Source: YEN.com.gh