Arsenal aim to maintain their top spot in the Premier League, while Manchester United look to build on their momentum

Sunday’s clash is the 245th meeting between the two sides, as United aim for another great result on the road

United enter the match well-rested, whereas Arsenal face midweek travel to Italy for their Champions League clash with Inter Milan

Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this weekend as part of Premier League Matchweek 23.

The Gunners currently top the 2025/26 league table with 50 points, while United sit fifth with 35 points after 22 games. This clash promises to be pivotal in the title race, with Arsenal aiming to maintain their lead and United seeking to build on their recent resurgence.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United clash headlines Premier League Matchweek 23. Image credit: Marc Atkins, Copa

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s momentum has slowed slightly following a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on 17 January. That result came on the same day Manchester United produced a statement performance at Old Trafford, defeating second-placed Manchester City 2-0.

With City set to face Wolves at home on Saturday, 24 January, the outcome of Sunday’s encounter could have significant implications for the Premier League title battle.

Before the weekend fixture, Arsenal travel to Italy to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, 20 January, as One Football noted. United, who are not competing in European competitions this season, will have the luxury of rest.

This scheduling gives Manchester United a slight physical advantage, with Arsenal managing the challenges of midweek travel and high-intensity European competition.

Arsenal head-to-head vs Manchester United

Sunday’s meeting will mark the 245th encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United across all competitions.

Historically, the rivalry has been fiercely competitive. According to 11v11, United hold the edge with 102 wins, Arsenal have claimed 91 victories, and 51 matches have ended in draws.

In recent Premier League clashes at the Emirates, Arsenal have enjoyed dominance, winning all four of their most recent home fixtures against United.

However, Manchester United enter this game in confident form. Michael Carrick’s side claimed their first victory under the interim manager against Manchester City, signalling a potential turning point.

That emphatic win highlights United’s attacking potency and defensive solidity, giving them momentum heading into a crucial trip to north London.

When does Arsenal face Manchester United?

The Arsenal vs. Manchester United Premier League clash is scheduled for Sunday, January 25, at Emirates Stadium. The game kicks off at 16: 30 GMT.

With Arsenal balancing domestic and European commitments, and United benefiting from rest and confidence, Sunday’s clash is shaping up to be a compelling contest.

Who will referee Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Premier League has confirmed that Craig Pawson will take charge as the referee for Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Referee Craig Pawson. Image credit: Izzy Poles - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Pawson, an experienced official in England’s top flight, will be assisted by Lee Betts and Mat Wilkes on the touchlines.

Tom Bramall has been appointed as the fourth official, overseeing substitutions and managing on-pitch incidents from the technical area. Meanwhile, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) role will be handled by Paul Tierney, with Dan Robathan serving as the assistant VAR to support key decisions throughout the game.

How Manchester United defeated Man City

Despite controlling just 32% of possession, United’s tactical discipline and clinical finishing secured a dominant result.

