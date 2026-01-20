Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo’s blistering start to life at Manchester City will briefly be put on hold on the European stage

The in-form forward is set to miss City’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday evening

Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing Premier League defeat to Man United as they shift focus to continental action

Antoine Semenyo will play no role in Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League clash away to Bodo/Glimt on January 20, 2026, despite his flying start in sky blue.

Semenyo has settled quickly at the Etihad, scoring twice in his first three outings, but his early impact will not extend to Europe just yet.

Antoine Semenyo won’t play against Bodo/Glimt in Man City's Champions League match on January 20, 2026. Photos by Kristian Skeie - UEFA and James Gill - Danehouse.

Why Semenyo is unavailable for Champions League

The 26-year-old sealed a £62.5 million switch from AFC Bournemouth after the Champions League squad submission deadline, ruling him out of selection for this stage of the competition.

UEFA regulations prevent mid-season signings from featuring until the next registration window opens, meaning City must wait before unleashing their in-form attacker on the continental stage.

“Once the league phase has ended next January 28 and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new players eligible for the remaining matches of the current competition,” specifies article 32.01 of the UEFA rules for European competitions, in which the limit of 25 registered in the so-called A list is maintained.

While Semenyo watches from afar, City travel to Norway with a squad stretched thin by injuries.

According to Goal, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva remain sidelined, while Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Savinho and Matheus Nunes are also unavailable.

Watch Man City's training session in Norway:

Phil Foden still faces a late fitness assessment, adding to Pep Guardiola’s selection headaches.

Despite those setbacks, City know the importance of the fixture. A positive result would boost their push for a top-eight finish in the Champions League table.

They currently sit narrowly ahead of Liverpool, with Barcelona lurking close behind as the league phase approaches its conclusion.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring against Newcastle in the EFL Cup semi-final first-leg tie on January 13, 2026. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

City chase victory against Bodo/Glimt

Victory against Bodo/Glimt would place City in a strong position before their final group game against Galatasaray next week.

There is also encouragement in their away form, with the Premier League champions yet to lose on the road in this competition this season, recording two wins and a draw, per Sports Mole.

For Semenyo, patience will be required. He is expected to return to the starting eleven in domestic action when City host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, January 24.

European nights will come later, but his early spark has already given City fans plenty to look forward to.

