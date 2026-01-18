Arsenal failed to take full advantage of Manchester City’s defeat after being held to a draw by Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening

The result came hours after Manchester United stunned Pep Guardiola's side 2–0 at Old Trafford

A supercomputer has now projected the Premier League winner and where United are set to finish this season

A supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner as the 2025/26 title race produced more twists on Saturday, with both of the top teams dropping points.

Manchester City were stunned by local rivals Manchester United, suffering a 2–0 defeat in the derby at Old Trafford.

It was a remarkable result and performance from United in Michael Carrick’s first match since being appointed interim head coach earlier in the week.

Carrick, who took over on Tuesday, watched his side dominate Pep Guardiola’s City in a display that few had anticipated.

United secured victory through goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu, while three further strikes were ruled out for offside. City, by contrast, struggled badly and managed just a single shot on target over the course of the match.

The loss represented another significant blow to City’s title ambitions. They are now without a league win in four matches, a run that has opened the door for Arsenal to strengthen their grip on top spot.

However, Arsenal were unable to fully capitalise later in the day. Playing at the City Ground, the league leaders were held to a frustrating goalless draw by a well-organised Nottingham Forest side.

The Gunners had the chance to extend their advantage over City to nine points but could only add one point to their tally, with the match also marred by VAR controversy.

It marked the second consecutive occasion on which Arsenal have failed to take maximum advantage after City dropped points, preventing them from pulling further clear at the summit of the table.

Attention now turns to Aston Villa, who are considered among the remaining title outsiders. Villa are in action on Sunday night when they host Everton, and a victory would move them to within four points of Arsenal at the top.

Opta Supercomputer Premier League title prediction

Despite being held to a draw, Opta’s supercomputer has increased Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, now rating their title probability at 85.85%.

Manchester City, who are yet to record a league win this year, sit well behind with a 7.71% chance, while Aston Villa have been given a 6.32% probability ahead of their game in hand.

Defending champions Liverpool have dropped points in four consecutive Premier League matches and are currently fourth, with their title chances rated at just 0.09%.

Chelsea, under new head coach Liam Rosenior, secured his first Premier League victory with a 2–0 win over Brentford. Despite that result, Chelsea’s chances of lifting the title stand at a slim 0.02%.

Manchester United, buoyed by their derby triumph, are projected to finish seventh. While the Red Devils are not considered title contenders, Opta gives them an 8.22% chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

