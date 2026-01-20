Mohamed Salah is back in Liverpool’s squad after Africa Cup of Nations duty, boosting the Reds ahead of a crucial Champions League clash.

Ibrahima Konate will not feature against Marseille, and the reason has now been confirmed

Liverpool currently sit ninth in their group, meaning Wednesday’s game is vital if they hope to reach the knockout stages

Liverpool have announced their squad for the crucial Champions League fixture against Marseille on Wednesday, January 21.

Mohamed Salah makes a return to the team after rejoining the Reds from international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this week.

Ibrahima Konate misses Liverpool's Champions League away game against Marseille. Image credit: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Salah has been absent since Liverpool’s 3‑1 victory over Brighton at Anfield, but manager Arne Slot will hope the star attacker can feature and provide a decisive impact in the European showdown.

According to UEFA, the Reds currently occupy ninth place in their Champions League group, having recorded four wins and suffered two defeats from six games so far.

As it stands, Liverpool would need to compete in a playoff round to secure a spot in the knockout stages, making Wednesday’s encounter at the Stade Vélodrome a must‑win for the Merseyside club.

The Premier League champions will return home to conclude the group stage against Qarabag on January 28. In between, the Reds face a Premier League challenge on the south coast, visiting Bournemouth in what promises to be a busy week for Slot’s squad.

Liverpool's squad for the Marseille UCL clash

Liverpool will travel to France with a 20-man squad for their Champions League clash against Marseille. The Reds’ defensive unit includes Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kerkez, and Robertson, supported by goalkeepers Endo, Woodman, and Mamardashvili.

In midfield, manager Arne Slot has selected Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, and Ngumoha, offering a mix of experience, creativity, and youthful energy.

Up front, Liverpool will rely on their attacking talent, with Mohamed Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, and Ekitike all included in the squad, ready to spearhead the team’s bid for vital points in the group stage.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool returns from the 2025 AFCON, set to feature against Marseille. Image credit: BR Sport

Source: Getty Images

Why is Ibrahima Konate absent?

Notably missing from the squad is Ibrahima Konate. According to Liverpool, the French defender remains in his homeland to attend to a personal matter, and while there had been speculation that he might join the team in Marseille, the centre-back was not included in the travelling party.

His absence leaves Liverpool slightly light at the back, placing greater responsibility on Van Dijk, Gomez, and other defensive options to maintain composure against a strong Marseille side.

With the Champions League campaign hanging in the balance, Salah’s return will be a welcome boost, but Liverpool must also navigate a demanding fixture list in the coming days.

The midweek clash in France, followed by a Premier League test and a concluding group stage match at Anfield, represents a critical period for the Reds as they fight to reach the knockout stages.

