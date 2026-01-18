One of the most pivotal positions in soccer is goalkeeping, where skill, reflexes, and decision-making come into play

Over the years, numerous exceptional African goalkeepers have made significant impacts and left indelible mark on the game

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the greatest African goalkeepers to have ever graced the field, celebrating their contributions throughout their illustrious careers

Goalkeepers serve as the last line of defence on the soccer field, often shouldering significant blame when things go wrong.

Yet, they also have the potential to become heroes, particularly during high-stakes penalty shootouts.

The role of a goalkeeper is crucial in football, requiring a blend of exceptional skill, athleticism, and mental resilience.

Several goalkeepers have achieved legendary status in the history of African football, leaving indelible marks on the sport.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven of the finest African goalkeepers, as highlighted by Bleacher Report.

Greatest goalkeepers in the history of African football

6. Vincent Enyeama - Nigeria

Vincent Enyeama, a former captain of the Nigerian national team, holds the record for most caps for Nigeria with 101 appearances.

Debuting in 2002 and retiring in 2015, he was part of the Nigerian squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and was named in the tournament's best XI.

At the club level, Enyeama enjoyed success with Enyimba, winning the CAF Champions League twice, and later with Hapoel Tel Aviv, where he was named Player of the Year in 2009 and secured a league and cup double the following season.

His career also included stints at clubs like Ibom Stars, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Bnei Yehuda, Lille, and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

5. Ezzaki Badou - Morocco

Ezzaki Badou, known as Zaki, enjoyed a 17-year professional career, representing clubs such as AS Salé, Wydad Casablanca, and FUS Rabat.

His standout years were with RCD Mallorca in Spain, where he played over 160 league matches from 1986 to 1992.

In 1986, he was named African Footballer of the Year, and in 1989, he helped Mallorca achieve promotion to La Liga. Zaki was also the first African goalkeeper to win the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for his low goals-to-games ratio that season.

He was a four-time participant in the African Cup of Nations and a key member of Morocco’s 1986 World Cup squad. The IFFHS recognized him as the fourth greatest African goalkeeper of the 20th century.

4. Bruce Grobbelaar - Zimbabwe

Bruce Grobbelaar is one of Africa’s most decorated goalkeepers, known for his eccentricity and flamboyance. He won six English First Division (Premier League) titles and a European Cup (Champions League) with Liverpool.

Signed in 1981 after impressing during a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra, Grobbelaar succeeded Ray Clemence and made significant contributions to Liverpool's success.

He played a crucial role in the 1984 European Cup final penalty shootout against Roma, where he famously denied Francesco Graziani’s penalty.

3. Joseph-Antoine Bell - Cameroon

Joseph-Antoine Bell rose to prominence in 1985 when he joined Marseille.

He went on to play for several French clubs, including Toulon, Bordeaux, and Saint-Etienne, after his time at Marseille.

Bell had stints with Union Douala, Africa Sports, and Al Mokawloon Al Arab before his notable European career. His contributions to the game solidified his reputation as one of Africa’s top goalkeepers.

2. Thomas N’kono - Cameroon

Thomas N’kono is widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers.

His exceptional performances, particularly during the 1990 World Cup, inspired many, including Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon.

N’kono’s career spanned 23 years, during which he won the AFCON twice and represented Cameroon in three World Cups.

His club career included successful tenures with Canon Yaoundé, Tonnerre Yaoundé, Espanyol, Sabadell, Hospitalet, and Club Bolívar.

1. Essam El-Hadary - Egypt

Essam El-Hadary is celebrated for his unparalleled achievements with Al Ahly, where he helped the club dominate African football with 16 domestic titles, seven African championships, and three Arab region titles.

Making his debut in 1996, he became Egypt’s most-capped goalkeeper with 159 appearances. El-Hadary’s remarkable career includes winning the AFCON four times and being named in three tournament teams.

At 45, he became the oldest player in World Cup history during Egypt's final group-stage match against Saudi Arabia, where he also made history by saving a penalty, becoming the first African goalkeeper to do so in the tournament.

His extensive career also included stints with clubs like Damietta, Sion, Ismaily, Zamalek, Al Merreikh, Wadi Degla, Al-Taawoun, and Nogoom.

