Mohamed Salah is set for a swift Liverpool return after AFCON heartbreak as Slot weighs his availability for the crucial Marseille clash

Salah's return will boost Liverpool's attacking options as injury concerns continue to mount

The Reds aim to build on nine UCL points at the intimidating Orange Vélodrome

Arne Slot has spoken positively about the expected return of Mohamed Salah and confirmed that discussions are ongoing over whether the Liverpool star could feature in next week’s UEFA Champions League encounter away to Marseille.

The Reds, who have collected nine points from their six matches in the competition so far this season, travel to France on Tuesday, January 21, for the clash at the Orange Vélodrome.

According to CAF, Salah’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign came to a disappointing end on Wednesday, January 14, when Egypt were narrowly beaten 1-0 by holders Senegal in the semi-finals.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané proved decisive, scoring the lone goal to send the Teranga Lions into the final.

Egypt will now turn their attention to the third-place play-off against Nigeria on Saturday, January 17, after which Salah is expected to make his way back to England.

Mohamed Salah's return to Liverpool after AFCON

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Slot stressed that the winger’s immediate focus remains on international duty but confirmed that Liverpool is already planning for his reintegration into the squad.

“First of all, he still has a very important match to play for Egypt on Saturday. After that, he will return to us. We are in contact with him about what is expected from him there and what will be required of him when he comes back here. Once that game is done, he will be back with us next week.”

When asked specifically about Salah’s availability for the Champions League tie in Marseille, Slot admitted the matter is still being discussed.

“That’s something we are talking through together at the moment,” he said, suggesting no final decision has yet been made.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s need for attacking reinforcements has been heightened by recent injury setbacks.

With Alexander Isak ruled out for several months and Conor Bradley sidelined for the remainder of the season, options in both the forward line and down the right-hand side are limited.

That context has only increased the importance of Salah’s return, even if the club are keen to manage his workload carefully after a demanding tournament.

Slot did not hide his pleasure at welcoming back one of Liverpool’s most influential players.

“I’m really happy that he is coming back. Mo has been incredibly important for this club and for me personally since I arrived, so it is good to have him available again.”

He added that Salah’s value to the squad goes beyond numbers alone.

“Even if I had 15 attackers at my disposal, I would still be pleased to see him return. But that is not the situation we are in right now, which makes his presence even more significant.”

As Liverpool balances domestic and European ambitions, Salah’s imminent return could provide a timely boost at a crucial stage of the season.

