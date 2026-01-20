Thierry Henry has offered his take on the overall outlook of the just-concluded 2025 AFCON staged in Morocco

The iconic French footballer-turned-pundit described the tournament as “outstanding” but highlighted one key issue he believes needs urgent attention

He also weighed in on Senegal’s decision to briefly walk off the pitch during the chaotic final

Senegal’s victory over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final delivered silverware and celebration, yet the dramatic ending also sparked debate beyond the pitch.

One of the strongest voices to weigh in was Thierry Henry, who praised the tournament but highlighted a concern he believes African football can no longer ignore.

The former France and Arsenal forward reflected on the final in Rabat, describing the competition as entertaining and full of quality, while admitting the closing scenes left him uneasy.

Senegal needed extra time to edge the hosts and secure their second continental crown, but the night was overshadowed by protests, disputed calls, and a brief walk-off by the eventual champions.

Thierry Henry gives honest AFCON review

Speaking after the final, Henry drew on decades of experience watching African football. He revealed that his first AFCON memory dates back to 1988, when Cameroon lifted the trophy.

The 48-year-old referenced legends such as Roger Milla and Didier Drogba to underline his long-standing connection to the competition.

"I watched it [in the past], I watched this one [AFCON 2025], and I will always watch it," Henry said while on Champions League punditry duties on CBS Sports.

He went on to label the tournament "outstanding" and applauded Morocco for their organisation, facilities, and warm reception of teams and supporters. However, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner was direct when addressing the tense moment in the final.

"The reaction of [Senegal] wanting to leave the field was wrong. That's not the image you want to give, not only for African football but for any football, you don't wanna do that. For me, that is not going to define how the tournament was."

Henry acknowledged Senegal’s frustration, especially after Ismaila Sarr’s goal was disallowed moments before a late penalty was awarded to Morocco. Still, he insisted such actions should not happen on football’s biggest stages.

Henry names AFCON's No.1 issue

The French icon then pointed to what he sees as a recurring issue across AFCON history.

"The referees are not at the level of the show. All the stuff that happened in those tournaments some times are born out of referee mistakes. I am not blaming the referees, I am blaming the people who are not training them to be at the level of football we are watching."

Henry stressed that his remarks were not a call to replace African officials with European ones.

Instead, he urged decision-makers to invest more in referee education and development.

After the final, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw also showed remorse for his touchline reaction.

“I don’t want to talk about all the incidents. I apologise to football. We accept the referee’s mistakes. We shouldn’t have done it, and now we offer our apologies,” Thiaw said, as quoted by beIN Sports.

Interestingly, AFCON regulations ensured Senegal did not take home the original trophy, and it had nothing to do with how the final panned out.

