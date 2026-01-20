Senegal’s dramatic triumph over Morocco in the 2025 AFCON final could still carry serious consequences away from the pitch

The Teranga Lions leaned on Pape Gueye’s heroics to overcome the odds and defeat the hosts in Rabat, securing a second continental crown

CAF has since issued a strong warning against any inappropriate conduct during the match

Senegal sealed a second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after a night of chaos and courage in Rabat, edging past Morocco in a final that will be remembered as much for controversy as for football.

Pape Gueye struck in the fourth minute of extra time to settle a contest that had spiralled into drama at the tail end of 90 minutes.

The closing moments before extra time defied belief. A Senegal goal was ruled out, Morocco were awarded a late penalty, and tempers flared across the stadium.

Fans clashed with security staff, while Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch in protest. In the middle of the storm, Sadio Mane stepped forward, urging his teammates to return and finish the job.

That decision proved decisive, as the captain claimed a second continental crown in what was his final AFCON appearance.

Possible sanctions looms for Senegal

Despite the celebrations, Senegal and their coach remain under close watch from CAF.

Head coach Pape Thiaw was seen instructing his players to leave the field, an action that falls under Chapter 35 of AFCON regulations.

The rules are clear on teams abandoning a match without the referee’s approval.

"If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered a loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. The same shall apply for the teams previously disqualified by the decision of CAF."

While the standard punishment is expulsion, Senegal’s case may differ since they returned and completed the final.

Still, CAF’s disciplinary committee retains the power to impose sanctions. Another clause adds that the organising body may take further measures, including altering match results or issuing additional penalties.

Senegal could also face action following clashes between supporters and security personnel, an incident noted as a breach of competition rules.

CAF fires warning after chaotic final

In the interim, CAF has also issued a firm response.

"CAF condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night.

"CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."

A verdict is expected in the coming days as CAF completes its review of an explosive final that crowned champions yet left lingering questions behind.

