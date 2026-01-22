The UEFA Champions League is approaching a decisive phase, with fresh data adding a new layer of intrigue to the race for knockout qualification

A supercomputer has predicted the eight teams most likely to secure automatic places in the knockout stage as the league phase draws to a close

Arsenal, Real Madrid and several other European heavyweights have already sealed their spots in the next round of the competition

The race for automatic qualification in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is reaching a decisive point, and fresh projections have added new intrigue to the battle among Europe’s elite.

With only one round of league phase matches remaining, a supercomputer has predicted the eight clubs most likely to avoid the playoffs and book a direct ticket to the round of 16.

The forecast is based on thousands of simulations, taking into account form, goal difference, remaining fixtures, and opponent strength.

The outcome paints a familiar picture at the top, while also highlighting how fine the margins have become at this stage of the competition.

Supercomputer predicts top 8 Champions League finishers

According to Opta’s model, Arsenal and Bayern München are already safe, having done enough to secure automatic qualification.

Both sides have been consistent from the opening weeks, turning strong starts into commanding positions.

Behind them, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool are projected to follow, edging rivals in tightly contested standings.

Atalanta’s impressive run has also earned them a place among the predicted elite, underlining their growth on the continental stage.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid complete the projected top eight, reinforcing Spain’s enduring presence at the highest level.

While both clubs have faced moments of uncertainty, the simulations suggest their experience will carry them through.

Notably, Opta’s projection suggests that Inter Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea will fall short of automatic qualification despite their pedigree.

With the final matchday looming, the margins remain razor-thin, and one result could still reshape the Champions League landscape.

Below is Opta's prediction for the top eight with one game to spare:

Club Automatic qualification percentage Arsenal 100% Bayern München 99.1% PSG 83.0% Manchester City 89.9% Liverpool 63.4% Atalanta 59.9% Real Madrid 58.3% Atletico Madrid 54.9%

Champions League qualification picture

UEFA rules state that the top eight progress directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing between ninth and 24th must navigate the knockout phase play-offs.

So far, 15 clubs have already secured a place in the next round in one form or another, leaving nine spots still open with one fixture remaining.

According to UEFA, Arsenal and Bayern München are confirmed in the round of 16. Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP and Tottenham have guaranteed at least a play-off place.

At the other end, Eintracht Frankfurt, Kairat Almaty, Slavia Praha and Villarreal are already eliminated.

Villarreal’s exit also brings disappointment for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, whose European campaign has come to an early end.

