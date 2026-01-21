This season's Champions League is starting to take shape as the league phase approaches its conclusion

Several European heavyweights, including Arsenal and Real Madrid, have already secured their places in the knockout rounds

Meanwhile, two teams, among them Thomas Partey’s Villarreal, have been eliminated from the competition with a game to spare

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is beginning to reveal its true contenders as the league phase nears its conclusion.

Across Europe, decisive nights have separated those built for the biggest stage from sides still searching for answers.

With only one round of fixtures left, clarity is finally emerging in a competition defined by fine margins and relentless pressure.

Arsenal and Real Madrid lead the early qualifiers, setting the pace in contrasting fashion.

While some familiar heavyweights have cruised through, a few surprise names have also done enough to escape the tension that usually defines this stage of the tournament.

Arsenal and Real Madrid set UCL standard

Arsenal have been the standout story so far. The Gunners remain the only team with a perfect record, winning all seven of their matches to seal early progression.

According to Sky Sports, their 3-1 victory over last season’s finalists Inter Milan confirmed a direct place in the round of 16. Early qualification now allows room for rotation as domestic demands intensify.

Real Madrid, as ever, found a way to assert their authority on the European stage. Despite recently parting ways with Xabi Alonso, the Spanish giants delivered a statement performance, dismantling AS Monaco 6-1.

It was a reminder of the club’s enduring pedigree in a competition they have mastered better than anyone else.

Alongside them, a blend of former champions and consistent performers have already done enough to avoid last-day anxiety, securing passage to the next phase with games to spare.

Who has qualified for the UCL knockouts?

According to UEFA.com, 24 teams will reach the knockout rounds. The top eight advance straight into the round of 16, while clubs placed ninth to 24th will battle through playoff ties for the remaining slots.

So far, 11 teams have confirmed their progress. They are Arsenal, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, and Tottenham Hotspur.

As qualification celebrations continue for some, disappointment has already set in elsewhere.

Thomas Partey and Villarreal will not feature in the knockout phase after another defeat left them with just one point from seven outings.

Their exit reflects a difficult European campaign that never gained momentum.

Kairat Almaty have also bowed out, finishing bottom following a heavy 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

Despite the early exit, their debut Champions League journey still marks a historic milestone for the club.

With places still up for grabs, the final stretch promises tension, drama, and little room for mistakes as Europe’s elite prepare for the most unforgiving phase of the season.

Mbappe equals Ronaldo's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid thrashed Monaco 6-1 to move closer to direct qualification for the Champions League knockout stage.

The French star also made history by equalling Cristiano Ronaldo and surpassing Lionel Messi with 11 goals in the opening phase of the competition.

