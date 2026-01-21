Thomas Partey and Villarreal will miss out on the Champions League knockout phase after suffering yet another defeat

The Spanish side struggled to carry their strong domestic form onto the European stage, falling to Ajax in a decisive encounter

They bow out of the competition alongside another side as the league phase of Europe’s premier club tournament draws to a close

The UEFA Champions League served up another brutal night on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as dreams were shattered and fine margins decided who stayed alive in Europe.

For Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, the evening ended in frustration as Villarreal bowed out of the competition, their journey cut short when it mattered most.

Partey's Villarreal eliminated from Champions League

Villarreal arrived at the league phase with optimism built on strong domestic form, sitting behind only FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

That confidence, however, failed to translate onto the continental stage. A run of seven games without victory proved costly, exposing vulnerabilities that Ajax Amsterdam ruthlessly exploited to seal a 2-1 win and confirm Villarreal’s exit.

The contest in Amsterdam unfolded with tension rather than flair during a cagey opening half that ended without goals.

The breakthrough finally came when Tani Oluwaseyi burst through to beat Vitězslav Jaroš, briefly igniting belief for the home side. That optimism did not last long.

Ajax responded with composure, drawing level through Oscar Gloukh, whose expertly taken free kick shifted momentum back in the visitors’ favour.

As the match drifted towards extra time, Ajax turned the screw. Substitute Oliver Edvardsen arrived at the right moment, connecting with a low cross and guiding the ball into the bottom corner to deliver the decisive blow, UEFA.com reported.

Partey, who was accused of hurting Semenyo's Man City teammate earlier on, featured for 74 minutes and tried to steady Villarreal during the most demanding spells.

His display included a passing accuracy of 90 per cent, one blocked effort, an interception, and a successful tackle, earning him a 6.5 rating on Sofascore.

Below is Villarreal's position in the UCL:

Even with his experience anchoring midfield, Villarreal could not find a route back.

The Champions League exit compounds an already difficult European campaign for Villarreal, who had earlier been eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

With continental hopes now over, attention shifts fully to La Liga as they seek consistency during the season’s decisive stretch.

For Partey, whose earlier playing style mimicked Zinedine Zidane, the early elimination brings a sharp change of focus.

Domestic performances and national team duties now take priority as he looks to regain momentum and influence during the remainder of the campaign.

Which other team have been eliminated?

Villarreal were not alone in their disappointment.

According to Fotmob, Kairat Almaty also exited the competition, finishing bottom after a heavy 4-1 loss to Club Brugge.

Despite managing only one point, the Kazakhstani side can still take pride in their first-ever appearance at this level.

