Fresh developments have emerged from the dramatic 2025 AFCON final after new revelations surrounding the match’s decisive moments

Audio from the VAR has surfaced, offering insight into the communication that took place after Morocco was awarded a late penalty against Senegal

Referee Ndala is alleged to have suggested ending the match following Senegal’s brief withdrawal, before being overruled

Fresh details have emerged from the most contentious moment of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, with reports suggesting that VAR audio recordings could alter how the dramatic night in Rabat is ultimately judged.

The recordings are said to reveal crucial conversations between match officials during the prolonged stoppage.

VAR recording suggests referee Jean Jacques Ndala wants to call off the AFCON final after Senegal players left the pitch following Morocco’s late penalty. Photos by NurPhoto and Abdel Majid Bziouat.

According to Egyptian journalist Kinan Moutaraji, the CAF Technical Committee has reviewed audio exchanges between centre referee Jean Jacques Ndala and the VAR team during the chaotic delay that followed a late penalty decision.

Senegal went on to defeat Morocco and claim a second continental crown, yet the match has remained under a cloud due to the stoppage, the walk-off threat, and the disputed spot kick, as cited by CNN.

Audio reveals referee's statement before AFCON penalty

The flashpoint arrived in the 98th minute with the final still scoreless.

Ndala was advised by VAR to review El Hadji Malick Diouf’s challenge on Brahim Diaz at the pitchside monitor.

After the review, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, a call that instantly ignited fury inside the stadium.

Earlier, Senegal had seen a goal ruled out, and the late decision proved the final straw for head coach Pape Thiaw.

He instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest. While most of the squad walked away, Sadio Mane stayed behind, urging calm and pleading with teammates to return.

Watch the moment Senegal players walked off the pitch:

Play eventually resumed after an approximate 18-minute delay, with both sides operating under extreme tension.

According to BSN Sports, the reported VAR audio includes a moment from the 10th minute of stoppage time that has drawn particular attention.

In the recording, Ndala is quoted as saying, “They’ve decided to withdraw; I’ll end the match.”

The situation allegedly shifted when the referee was instructed via his earpiece by CAF competitions committee officials to delay any final decision and wait.

If confirmed, the exchange could suggest that a call to end the contest had already been made, prompting questions about whether subsequent actions complied with the laws of the game.

Brahim Diaz's Panenka penalty miss cost Morocco the 2025 AFCON trophy. Photo by DeFodi Images.

AFCON final incidents divides opinions amid investigation

With investigations said to be nearing completion, the coming days may prove pivotal.

The penalty incident continues to divide opinion, with players, pundits and supporters debating the consistency of officiating throughout the tournament.

Some observers have even speculated that Brahim Diaz deliberately missed the kick to avoid inflaming an already volatile situation.

Senegal ultimately triumphed, yet the debate surrounding that decisive moment refuses to fade. Meanwhile, Morocco has submitted a petition to CAF regarding how events were handled.

Possible sanctions loom for AFCON champions

