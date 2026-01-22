Senegal won the AFCON 2025 final after VAR controversy, a missed penalty, and a decisive goal in extra time

Pape Thiaw has explained his reaction to the chaos that marked Senegal’s AFCON final victory over Morocco

The Senegal coach apologised to fans and officials while praising his players after winning the AFCON title

Three days after Senegal were crowned champions of Africa on Sunday, January 18, in Rabat, national head coach Pape Thiaw released a deeply emotional and reflective message addressed to the Senegalese people, offering insight into the dramatic finale and the journey that led the Lions of Teranga to continental glory.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final will be remembered for its tension as much as its brilliance.

Pape Thiaw issues emotional statement after chaotic 2025 AFCON final. Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, Pape Gueye unexpectedly wrote his name into history by unleashing a sensational long-range strike in the 94th minute of extra time, a thunderous effort that sealed a memorable 1–0 victory for Senegal. His goal proved decisive in a match already steeped in controversy and raw emotion.

AFCON 2025 final marred by VAR controversy

Moments earlier, the final had descended into chaos. Deep into stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes, a VAR intervention prompted referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to award Morocco a highly disputed penalty.

Senegal defender Malick Diouf was judged to have fouled Brahim Diaz during a corner kick, a decision that sparked furious protests from the Senegalese players and coaching staff.

Amid the confusion, several players briefly left the pitch, forcing senior figures such as Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf to step in and help restore calm.

Morocco were handed a golden opportunity to decide the match from the spot, but the drama took another twist. Diaz attempted a Panenka penalty that Senegal goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy comfortably saved.

The miss proved pivotal, as Senegal regrouped in extra time before Pape Gueye’s unforgettable strike secured the trophy.

Pape Thiaw explains touchline reaction

In his statement, as covered by SeneNews, Thiaw addressed the controversial conclusion head-on. He accepted responsibility for his emotional reaction on the touchline and apologised to anyone who may have felt offended.

Senegal national team head coach Pape Thiaw. Image credit: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

However, he explained that his actions were driven by a desire to defend his players against what he perceived as injustice, rather than any disrespect for the laws of the game.

Thiaw also paid heartfelt tribute to those who supported the team throughout the tournament.

He praised the President of the Republic and the Minister of Sports for providing ideal working conditions, thanked the Senegalese Football Federation for its constant backing, and acknowledged the fans whose passion and belief carried the team through difficult moments.

On a personal note, the coach honoured his family, singling out his late mother, as well as his father, wife, and children, for being a constant source of strength and motivation.

He concluded by saluting his squad, describing the 28 players as warriors who gave everything for their country, not only as footballing heroes, but as remarkable human beings united by a shared dream.

Senegal's AFCON winners generously rewarded

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegal’s AFCON 2025 champions were honoured lavishly after they triumphed over Morocco, with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye hosting the Lions of Teranga in recognition of their success.

As featured by So Foot, the players and technical team were rewarded with cash bonuses and plots of land, underscoring the nation’s appreciation for their historic achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh