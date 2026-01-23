Hotels and rentals in host cities are booking up quickly, creating a major challenge for fans trying to secure accommodation for the World Cup

Supporters are increasingly worried about missing out, as tickets are selling faster than in any previous tournament

Complex visa procedures, long queues, and additional processing fees are adding high costs and hurdles for international visitors

With less than six months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, travel and accommodation issues are emerging as a major headache for fans worldwide, including Black Stars of Ghana supporters.

From skyrocketing hotel rates to ticket access fights, supporters are sounding the alarm on the real cost of attending football’s biggest spectacle.

Black Stars fans and international visitors struggle with tickets, lodging, and visas as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Image credit: Dan Mullan, GFA

Source: Getty Images

Accommodation chaos in host cities

According to a Fox News report as sighted by YEN.com.gh, it has emerged that Kansas City, one of the co-hosts, is already experiencing a lodging crunch as demand for hotels and rentals soars.

Local officials warn that rooms are filling faster than anticipated, placing enormous pressure on residents and visitors alike. This shortage threatens to push prices to unprecedented levels for fans hoping to be part of the live experience.

Meanwhile, ticket access has become its own battleground. Certain US credit card holders, like Chase Sapphire customers, are being given early opportunities to secure World Cup tickets, giving them a crucial head start.

However, many fans still fear missing out, as available tickets could sell out quicker than any previous tournament.

Visa complexity adds to costs

Added to these challenges is the complex visa situation for international visitors, as Visa News noted.

Although FIFA and US officials have introduced the FIFA PASS priority visa system to assist fans, critics argue it may not be enough for those facing long application queues, uncertain approvals, and extra processing costs, particularly for visitors from Africa, Asia, and South America.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Image credit: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian fans have voiced their concerns on Facebook about the challenges they are facing while planning their travel to the World Cup.

Edem Rein:

''It will be the most expenssive World Cup to funs because the teams will be be based in one host city thus you have look for air travel or seperate visa to attend the first three games.''

Kay Phyto:

''Football by FIFA, is it luxury or passion?''

Andre Hammond:

''And I hear one must have your tickets for the group games before visa may be issue.''

Kojo Boagyam:

''Now the issue is where do you even get the ticket to buy cos people are ready to buy . I’ve been looking and waiting . Maybe from next year FIFA will release the tickets.''

Roni NK:

''How and where to get tickets is the problem. Looking at what they are quoting here in England, it seems these are very moderate.''

Sam AJ:

''While I just use 1000 to buy one small TV n watch the matches.''

2026 World Cup faces major challenges

