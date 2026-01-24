Antoine Semenyo continued his purple patch form since joining Manchester City on a £62.5 million transfer from Bournemouth

The 26-year-old scored his third goal in four matches for the Cityzens after sitting out his side's Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt

Fans took to social media to lavish praise on Semenyo for taking to life at City like a duck to water

Antoine Semenyo continues to light up in Manchester City colours after finding the net again in their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 24, 2026.

The goal marked another confident step in an eye-catching start since his January switch from AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars attacker has now scored in three of his four outings for the Cityzens, underlining how quickly he has adapted to Pep Guardiola’s demanding system.

Semenyo scores against Wolves

Restored to the starting lineup after missing the midweek Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt due to UEFA regulations, Semenyo wasted little time making his presence felt.

City shot into the lead early when Omar Marmoush struck for the Sky Blues after returning from AFCON duties with Egypt.

Four minutes later, the Semenyo nearly doubled City's lead after chasing a lofted delivery from Marc Guehi.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa reacted sharply to keep him out, a moment Semenyo would normally expect to convert.

Redemption came before the break. Latching onto a crisp pass from Bernardo Silva, the Ghanaian skipped past his marker with his first touch and calmly guided a left-footed finish into the bottom corner during first-half added time.

It was his first Premier League goal for City, following earlier strikes in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The effort means only the Manchester United defeat remains the sole match where he failed to score for Guardiola’s side since his arrival.

Fans hail Semenyo

Semenyo’s growing influence has not gone unnoticed. He now boasts 11 league goals this season, with only Igor Thiago and Erling Haaland ahead of him in the scoring charts during the 2025 26 campaign.

Supporters quickly flooded social media with praise, impressed by his sharp movement and calm finishing.

@Bishopu15 wrote:

"Semenyo’s on fire. Crazy how fast he’s fitting in. That assist from Silva was slick too."

@Etihad_Empire hailed:

"What a Player he is."

@Brazeallian chimed in:

"Very clinical in front of goal."

@AKuffour9600 summed up:

"His striking instinct is something else.....for a winger."

With confidence flowing and goals arriving regularly, Semenyo is fast becoming a trusted weapon in City’s attack, adding fresh excitement to their title push.

Source: YEN.com.gh