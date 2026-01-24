Senegal’s AFCON 2025 triumph over Morocco has taken a dramatic twist following a startling revelation from one of the tournament winners

The player has subtly accused the host nation of foul play, claiming that three Senegal players were struck by a “strange” illness that ruled them out of the final

Despite the controversy, every member of Senegal’s 28-man squad is set to receive cash bonuses exceeding $130,000, along with plots of land

AFCON 2025 winner Ismail Jakobs has lifted the lid on a disturbing episode that allegedly unfolded behind the scenes before Senegal’s tense final clash with Morocco on January 18, 2026.

Speaking after the tournament, the Galatasaray defender claimed three teammates collapsed under mysterious circumstances, adding a troubling chapter to an already dramatic night.

The revelation has stirred debate across the football world, with fans and observers now demanding clarity from African football authorities.

Ismail Jakobs claims 3 Senegal players were poisoned before the AFCON final against Morocco. Photos by Sebastien Bozon and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco accused of poisoning before AFCON final

Jakobs explained that the incident occurred in the build-up to the showdown, when Senegal were preparing for the biggest match of the competition.

According to him, Krepin Diatta, Ousseynou Niang and Pape Matar Sarr suddenly became unwell, causing panic inside the dressing room.

"My personal guess is that three of our players [Krepin Diatta, Ousseynou Niang, Pape Matar Sarr] have been poisoned, and it's not normal food poisoning, so it's not vomiting or anything like that. These three players really fainted," he told Tageszeitung, as quoted by Fanatik.

He went on to describe the frightening moments that followed.

"Krepin Diatta was the first player to faint in the dressing room. It was very, very scary. Ousseynou Niang collapsed during the warm-up, and Pape Matar Sarr collapsed at half-time.

"I don't want to blame anyone, but it was definitely not a coincidence. All three of them couldn't get their tongues in. And they just collapsed. They were sweating. Krepin Diatta couldn't hold his head up before the game. He had partially vomited."

Senegal players celebrate on the podium after their triumph over Morocco in the AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react as Senegal overcome AFCON adversity

The comments quickly spread online, prompting strong reactions from supporters across Africa.

Many called for an official investigation, while others pointed to past controversies involving pre-match incidents.

@fiko_amoako claimed:

"If you know the North African countries, this is not any big secret. There are too many instances of this thing to know that there might be something in it."

@Stvking07 added:

"Morocco were ready to do everything possible in order to win the AFCON; thank God they failed."

@TamngwaB alleged:

"Morocco has a history of food poisoning their opponent before matches."

@_MarkMoris summed up:

"Investigation should take place. There should samples to know what kind of food poisoning."

Watch the video of the three Senegal stars who collapsed:

Despite the alleged scare, Senegal displayed resilience on the pitch. They navigated a disallowed goal, survived a late penalty awarded against them, and pushed through the tension to edge Morocco and secure a second AFCON crown.

Away from the storm, Senegal’s success has been met with celebration at home, with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye celebrating with his two wives.

President Faye honoured the squad in Dakar with a public ceremony following an open-top bus tour attended by thousands.

According to The Mirror, each of the 28 players will receive 75 million CFA francs (GHS 1.4 million), along with coastal land plots measuring 1500 square metres.

Audio recording reveals conversation before AFCON penalty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new revelations have emerged from the dramatic 2025 AFCON final.

VAR audio has since surfaced, shedding light on the discussions after Morocco were awarded a late penalty against Senegal.

Source: YEN.com.gh