Manchester United’s winning streak under interim manager Michael Carrick was halted on Tuesday evening

The Red Devils relied on a late strike from Benjamin Šeško to salvage a draw against West Ham after falling behind

The Premier League later clarified why Casemiro’s would-be equaliser was disallowed after a VAR review

Manchester United rescued a point deep into added time as Benjamin Šeško struck late to deny West Ham victory on February 10.

The substitute’s finish capped a tense night in London and ensured Michael Carrick’s side left with something after a difficult contest.

Benjamin Šeško is the joint second top scorer for Manchester United this season alongside Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes. Photo by Ian Kington.

Šeško earns late point for Man United

West Ham had led since the 50th minute when Tomas Soucek broke the deadlock. United pushed for a response but struggled to break through a compact defence.

Casemiro, who admitted his name had been misspelt throughout his career, thought he had restored parity in the 63rd minute with a thumping header. Celebrations ended quickly after a VAR review disallowed the goal.

Nonetheless, United kept probing. Their persistence paid off when Sesko, introduced from the bench, reacted fastest inside the box during stoppage time.

Watch the highlights of the game:

His touch guided the ball home, sparking relief among teammates and travelling fans.

The Slovenian now has two goals in his last three appearances, a positive sign after early struggles following his move from Leipzig.

Why Casemiro's goal was disallowed

While United will be glad they left the English capital with at least a point, they will also look back at the Casemiro disallowed goal with anguish.

VAR denies Casemiro his second goal for Man United in as many games played this season. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

But the begging question is, was the decision correct? In simple terms, yes.

Replays showed the midfielder’s knee and arm slightly beyond the last defender. That small margin proved decisive under the law.

A review ruled the effort out, the Premier League explained on X:

"VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and established that Casemiro was in an offside position and recommended that the goal was disallowed."

Replays showed the midfielder’s knee and arm slightly beyond the last defender. That small margin proved decisive under the law.

Few complaints followed the disallowed effort. Players appeared to accept the verdict, aware of the fine lines involved.

For context, IFAB guidelines state that an attacker is penalised if any playable body part is nearer the goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent at the moment of contact.

The draw means United have not beaten the Hammers away since 2021.

Still, Carrick’s group remain in Champions League places, a position Bryan Mbeumo reckons the club must achieve at the end of the campaign, though their advantage over Chelsea stands at only one point.

Next comes a trip to Merseyside to face Everton on February 23. An early FA Cup exit has cleared the schedule, allowing focus on league ambitions.

For now, Sesko’s late intervention preserved momentum and offered belief that this campaign still holds promise.

United target Tonali as Casemiro replacement

