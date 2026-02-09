Manchester City kept their 2025/26 Premier League title hopes alive with a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over Liverpool at Anfield

Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time penalty cut Arsenal’s lead to six points after the Gunners’ 3–0 victory over Sunderland

Pep Guardiola has delivered a confident EPL title race statement, typical of a manager who has won the title six times

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Pep Guardiola struck a confident tone when discussing the 2025/26 Premier League title race after a dramatic weekend that kept Manchester City firmly in contention.

City produced a stirring comeback to defeat Liverpool 2–1 at Anfield on Sunday, February 8, while Arsenal had earlier strengthened their position at the summit with a comfortable 3–0 victory over Sunderland.

Pep Guardiola believes Man City can challenge Arsenal for the 20252/26 Premier League title. Image credit: Michael Regan, Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Despite City’s late surge, the Gunners remain in control of the race, sitting top on 56 points and holding a six-point advantage over Guardiola’s side.

For a long spell on Merseyside, City looked set to fall even further behind. Liverpool appeared to have dealt a major blow to the champions’ hopes when Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a spectacular long-range free-kick to put the hosts ahead.

At that moment, City were staring at a potential nine-point deficit in the title chase, as noted by Flashscore.

However, the visitors refused to accept defeat. With just six minutes remaining, Bernardo Silva pounced to restore parity, injecting belief back into City’s performance.

Deep into stoppage time, Erling Haaland then completed the turnaround from the penalty spot, coolly converting to hand City a vital victory and keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The closing moments of the match were filled with chaos and controversy. Liverpool pushed desperately for an equaliser, only for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to produce a stunning acrobatic save to deny Alexis Mac Allister.

City then thought they had bizarrely added a third when Rayan Cherki rolled the ball into an unguarded net from inside his own half after Alisson had ventured forward.

That goal, however, was ruled out following a VAR review. Officials judged that Haaland and Szoboszlai had been grappling while chasing the loose ball, with the Hungarian midfielder initially pulling Haaland’s shirt.

Szoboszlai was shown a red card, while City’s goal was disallowed after Haaland was deemed to have impeded his opponent’s attempt to clear the danger.

Despite the drama, Guardiola emerged from the contest upbeat about City’s position in the title race and made it clear his side will continue to apply pressure on the leaders.

Guardiola makes bold title comment

Speaking after the match, as covered by The Sun, Guardiola, a six-time Premier League winner, insisted the race remains wide open despite the points gap.

“All we can do now is stay close to Arsenal and keep breathing down their necks. If they switch off or make a mistake, we have to be ready to take advantage.

“It’s still a big gap, but many things can happen. There are 13 Premier League games left and, from my experience, that is a lot of football. A lot can change. It’s proper time.”

City’s late victory ensured they remain firmly in the hunt, setting up an intriguing run-in as the season heads towards its decisive phase.

2025/26 Premier League top scorers chart

Away from the title talks,YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the latest 2025/26 Premier League top scorers chart, featuring the Norwegian hitman Erling Haaland and Ghana's Antoine Semenyo.

The former Dortmund star leads the list with 21 goals, while Igor Thiago of Brentford and Semenyo have recorded 18 and 12 strikes, respectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh