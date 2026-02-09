Manchester United have placed Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali high on their summer shortlist as they prepare for Casemiro’s expected exit

Tonali’s future on Tyneside is uncertain amid Newcastle’s struggles in the Premier League and his desire to secure Champions League football

United face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, while the Magpies could demand a fee of around £100m for the Italian international

Sandro Tonali reportedly features prominently on Manchester United’s shortlist ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of June, forcing the Red Devils to explore options to refresh their midfield.

Tonali’s situation at Newcastle remains uncertain amid a disappointing league campaign for Eddie Howe’s side. The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League table with 33 points, leaving them 10 points adrift of the Champions League places.

With qualification for Europe’s elite competition now looking unlikely via the league, Newcastle may need a deep cup run to secure a return to the Champions League.

Sandro Tonali linked with Man United

According to The Telegraph, that uncertainty has fuelled speculation around Tonali’s future. His agent, Giuseppe Riso, has already hinted that the midfielder’s situation could be reassessed at the end of the season, opening the door to potential interest from elsewhere.

However, Manchester United are not the only club monitoring developments. Arsenal were linked with Tonali on deadline day earlier this month, while Manchester City have also tracked the Italian in the past.

Newcastle signed him from AC Milan for £55 million in the summer of 2023, but ESPN suggests it could take a fee in excess of £100 million to prise him away this year.

A key factor in any decision could be Tonali’s desire to play Champions League football, something United are well placed to offer.

However, questions remain over whether the 25-year-old would be the ideal fit at Old Trafford. While Tonali has been a regular starter when available during his three seasons on Tyneside, his performances as a holding midfielder this campaign have not been particularly eye-catching.

He has averaged 37 passes per league game at an 86 per cent success rate, while contributing modest defensive numbers.

United are believed to be searching for a midfielder capable of dictating play, offering both defensive solidity and strong distribution. In that sense, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has been mentioned as a potentially better alternative.

The 23-year-old boasts higher involvement on the ball and stronger defensive output, while also representing better value for money.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimarães is another Newcastle midfielder admired at Old Trafford, but the Brazilian’s age could count against him as United look to invest in a younger profile with long-term resale potential.

With United holding a five-point advantage over sixth-placed Liverpool, Champions League qualification looks increasingly realistic.

Given the strong European performances of English clubs this season, a top-five finish could be enough to secure a place in the 2026/27 competition, setting the stage for a busy and intriguing summer at Old Trafford.

