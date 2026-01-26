Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

Amad Diallo Mocks Mikel Arteta After Man United’s Dramatic Win Over Arsenal at Emirates

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Amad Diallo’s brutal post after full-time instantly went viral, putting Mikel Arteta’s tactics under the microscope
  • Arsenal’s heavy reliance on corners was laid bare once again, fuelling debate over their lack of threat in open play
  • Matheus Cunha’s stunning 87th-minute winner crushed Arsenal and reignited the Premier League title race

Amad Diallo did not miss the opportunity to twist the knife after Manchester United stunned Arsenal on Sunday, January 25, with a dramatic 3–2 win at the Emirates Stadium, openly poking fun at Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach on social media.

The Red Devils’ victory dealt a significant blow to Arsenal’s title charge and reignited debate around the Gunners’ growing dependence on set-pieces for goals.

Amad Diallo trolls Arsenal following Manchester United's EPL win at the Emirates. Image credit: Visionhaus
Source: Getty Images

Diallo’s pointed reaction only amplified the scrutiny, with the United winger suggesting that dead-ball situations are effectively Arsenal’s primary attacking weapon.

Arsenal's set-piece reliance under the spotlight

Accordign to the BBC, Arsenal once again looked dangerous from corners and free-kicks against United, creating several threatening moments from dead-ball deliveries.

However, outside of those situations, Arteta’s side struggled to consistently trouble their visitors, a pattern that has become increasingly familiar in recent weeks.

While the north London club remain one of the league’s highest scorers, questions are being asked about their lack of cutting edge in open play.

Statistically, Arsenal’s goal output still looks impressive. They have netted 42 times in 23 Premier League matches, with only Manchester City boasting a superior return.

Yet a closer look reveals worrying trends among their attacking players. Bukayo Saka, despite being central to Arsenal’s long-term plans and contract discussions, has failed to score in his last 13 appearances across all competitions.

Viktor Gyökeres, signed to lead the line, has not scored a non-penalty league goal in 11 matches, while Gabriel Martinelli has gone 13 Premier League games without finding the net.

Elsewhere, Noni Madueke has yet to score in 25 top-flight outings, and Leandro Trossard has managed just one goal across his last 11 appearances in all competitions.

In contrast, set-pieces have delivered 26 goals this season, the highest tally across Europe’s top five leagues, underlining how crucial they have become to Arsenal’s attacking output.

What did Amad Diallo actually say?

United’s win was sealed dramatically when Matheus Cunha fired home a sensational 87th-minute winner, just moments after Mikel Merino had drawn Arsenal level by converting from a corner.

The timing only strengthened the narrative around Arsenal’s reliance on dead-ball situations.

Amad Diallo wasted little time in making his feelings known. Responding to a fan on social media, the United winger bluntly wrote:

“Your only hope is a corner,” accompanied by mocking emojis.

He later followed up with another post featuring the final scoreline, adding the words “Be humble KID,” in response to a pre-match message predicting a comfortable Arsenal victory.

Amad Diallo takes a dig at Arsenal after Manchester United defeated the Gunners at the Emirates. Image credit: AmadDiallo19
Source: Twitter

Arsenal vs. Manchester United preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on the statistics of all previous meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Red Devils have the historical edge over the Gunners, a dominance they once again proved with a hard-fought 3-2 success against Mikel Arteta's title-challenging side.

