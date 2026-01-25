A mysterious feline predictor has tipped Arsenal to overcome Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium

The Gunners have won nine straight home games against United and already defeated the Red Devils earlier this season

Up to six players from both sides are set to miss Sunday afternoon’s showdown between the two rivals

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 24, 2026.

The clash arrives at a defining moment in the season, carrying weight in the title race and plenty of history between two fierce rivals.

Arsenal vs Man United match preview

Mikel Arteta’s side steps into the fixture full of belief after a commanding run across competitions.

Arsenal have suffered just two defeats all season and continue to look assured both at home and abroad.

Their midweek 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza lifted spirits further and all but sealed top spot in their Champions League round of 16, reinforcing the sense that the 2025/26 campaign could be special.

Manchester United, on the other hand, travel south under the stewardship of interim boss Michael Carrick, whose early impact has already turned heads.

A disciplined 2-0 derby win over Manchester City last weekend injected fresh confidence into a season that has often lacked consistency.

While form has fluctuated, United will arrive believing they can rise again on a big stage.

Mysterious cat backs Arsenal to beat United

Away from tactics and team news, an unusual storyline has added intrigue to the buildup.

A well-known cat predictor, nicknamed Oracle Whiskers, has entered the conversation.

The feline shot to fame after correctly calling several major results, including Chelsea’s 3-0 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

In viral footage circulating online, the cat is presented with three bowls marked Arsenal, Manchester United and Draw.

After a brief pause, Oracle Whiskers makes a beeline for the Arsenal option, a choice that has delighted Gunners fans and amused neutrals.

Watch the video:

History also leans heavily towards the hosts. According to Goal, Arsenal have won nine straight home meetings with United across competitions and are chasing a fifth league double over their old foes.

United have not beaten Arsenal in the Premier League since September 2022 and have conceded far more than they have scored during that spell.

Those numbers, combined with current momentum and the viral prediction, have heightened anticipation among supporters.

A win on Sunday would extend Arsenal’s formidable Emirates run and could open a seven-point gap over closest challengers Manchester City, according to Sports Mole.

Such an outcome would further underline Arsenal’s title credentials and maintain their forward surge.

United, though, will see this as a chance to flip the script. Their recent derby success proved they can disrupt expectations, and the Premier League rarely follows a simple script.

Arsenal vs United: Six players ruled out

