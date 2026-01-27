Brighton & Hove Albion Women are mourning the passing of coach Rado Vidosic, who died aged 64 after a battle with cancer

Rado Vidosic, father of Brighton Women’s first-team manager Dario Vidosic, has passed away, leaving a lasting impact on the club

In Rado Vidosic’s honour, a GoFundMe has been launched to support cancer patients facing the financial challenges of treatment

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the sad passing of women’s and girls’ coach Rado Vidosic, who died on Tuesday, 27 January, at the age of 64.

Vidosic joined the Seagulls in January 2025 as head of coaching for the women’s and girls’ programmes, working closely with his son, Dario Vidosic, the first-team manager, to guide Brighton to a fifth-place finish in the WSL table.

Brighton are in mourning after announcing the death of women's and girls’ coach Rado Vidosic. Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media

Before joining Brighton, Rado enjoyed a long and distinguished coaching career across Australia and New Zealand.

His previous roles included spells with Melbourne City, Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, and Wellington Phoenix, where he earned respect as a dedicated mentor and leader.

In tribute to his memory, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for cancer patients who may be struggling with the cost of treatment, ensuring that Rado’s legacy continues to support others in need, as The Sun noted.

His son, Dario, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying:

"I am heartbroken to share that my father has passed away after a battle with cancer. I will carry your wisdom in my steps and your strength in my heart. Forever my hero. Love you Tata."

Brighton & Hove Albion Women also paid tribute to Rado on social media. On X, the club wrote:

"Brighton and Hove Albion are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rado Vidosic. Our thoughts are with Dario and his family at this difficult time."

The club’s official website further highlighted Rado’s influence. Women’s and girls’ managing director Zoe Johnson said:

"We are incredibly saddened by this news. Rado was an integral part of our staff, team and club. The impact he had on our team and everyone within it will forever be remembered. All our love and thoughts are with Dario and his family at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Women’s chair Michelle Walder added:

"We are all deeply saddened to learn of Rado’s passing. As well as being a hugely respected coach, he was a well-loved member of our club who was a key part of building our strong team culture.

''He will be missed by us all. Our thoughts are with Dario, Rado’s wife Jasna, and their whole family. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Rado Vidosic leaves behind a legacy of dedication to football coaching and mentoring, remembered not only for his tactical knowledge but for the warmth and guidance he brought to everyone he worked with.

Rado Vidosic passes away aged 64. Image credit: Sam Carl

His contributions to Brighton & Hove Albion Women and the broader football community will be remembered with respect and admiration.

