Rudiger, the bodyguard of IShowSpeed, has reunited with his family in Akropong when his team toured the community

He used the opportunity to introduce his Aunt and family to IShowSpeed and other members of the team

Fans of the streamer have reacted to the heartwarming video of the beautiful reunion and commented on the viral video

It was a beautiful moment of family reunion when the personal bodyguard of popular YouTuber IShowSpeed, Hercules, reunited with his family as the team traveled to Akropong to meet the traditional leaders of the community.

King Hercules, also known as Rudiger, is a prominent figure on the famous streamer’s tour of Africa. He is often spotted in the streamer’s videos.

King Hercules, also known as Rudiger, is a prominent figure on the famous streamer’s tour through Africa Photo credit: @kobe_boujee88/X, IShowSpeed/Facebook

Recognised for his imposing muscular physique, Rudiger is responsible for keeping the energetic content creator safe, especially in public.

In an immense show of love, Rudiger hugged his aunt, who stood among the royal parade welcoming him and the entire team. He went on to introduce his aunt to his principal.

The aunty took advantage of the situation to explain to YouTuber she was a Ghanaian royal, however, she had lived a good part of her life in New Jersey. She said:

"I lived in New Jersey, East Orange but I'm from Ghana. AKwaaba."

iShowSpeed and his team are in Ghana as part of a 20-day tour across Africa Photo credit: IShowSpeed/Facebook

IShowSpeed and his team are in Ghana as part of a 20-day tour across Africa. The project, dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa,’ will see the live streamer and his team travel through several countries on the continent over a 20-day period.

They have so far visited Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast, and Benin.

The team looks forward to visiting three more countries; Botswana, Namibia, and Liberia, before completing their tour.

Reactions to King Hercules' reunion with family

Scores of fans have taken to social media to react to a viral video on King Hercules, also known as Rudiger, meeting with his family after a long period away. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments below.

KcNjojo commented:

"Speed if you don't come to Nima and Mamobi, then you are something big."

Rains noted:

"This is why Africa loves Speed. He is showing proper respect."

Sabrina noted:

"Speed respects culture and that is great to see."

Bishopu stated:

"This is so cool. I love to see culture respected like this. I hope he enjoys his time."

Nostain Billions commented:

"Ghanaians are darker than Nigerian people."

InvestorBaks noted:

"He is about to be crowned King again."

Enugu 1st Son opined:

"This handshaking is no ordinary"

An earlier report YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian artist in an immense display of admiration had made a beautiful hand-drawn artwork of popular American YouTuber, IShowSpeed.

The creative, who goes by the name Ansah the Artist, explained that he intended the sketch as a gift to demonstrate his love and appreciation for the YouTuber's craft, as well as, welcome him into the country.

