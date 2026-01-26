Lumba Family Saga: Alleged Audio of Ernestina Fosu’s Reaction to Nephew’s Death Sparks Reactions
- The elder sister of the late Daddy Lumba has attracted online attention following another tragic loss in the family, stirring sympathy across social media
- Already mourning her famous brother’s funeral less than two months ago, she now faces yet another heartbreaking funeral
- The alleged audio of her mourning her sister’s son has touched hearts nationwide, moving many to tears as listeners sympathise with the family’s deep loss
The Fosu family is once again in the spotlight as a heartfelt audio of Ernestina Fosu circulates online.
The recording, shared on TikTok, is believed to capture the elder sister of Daddy Lumba and Faustina Fosu in a profoundly emotional moment, mourning the loss of another beloved family member.
The deceased, Kofi, was the second son of Faustina Fosu.
The sorrow in the audio is palpable, as Ernestina’s voice cracks under the weight of grief, leaving listeners near tears and prompting an outpouring of sympathy across social media.
It is a raw glimpse into a family already familiar with public attention, personal tragedy, and the relentless scrutiny that comes with fame.
Ernestina Fosu weeps as another passes on
Adding to the strain, Ernestina, who currently resides in Germany, had returned to Ghana in December 2025 for her brother Daddy Lumba’s funeral, leaving just a few weeks ago.
Many have noted that, despite the ongoing family rift, had she been in Ghana, she could have been a stronger support for her younger sister, Faustina, during these difficult days.
Kofi reportedly passed away on Saturday, January 24, 2026, leaving family and friends in mourning. The alleged audio has not only reminded the public of the fragility of life but also highlighted the enduring bonds that tie the Fosu family together, regardless of a few misunderstandings.
Listen to the alleged audio of Ernestina Fosu mourning the death of her nephew below.
Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, clarifies misconceptions surrounding son’s death, video trends
Ghanaians react to Ernestina Fosu’s alleged audio
Ghanaians who have been following the Fosu family drama from Daddy Lumba’s death through his burial and the subsequent events have shared their thoughts on Ernestina’s allegedly leaked audio and expressed how it made them feel.
🪨RockSam❤ wrote:
"This should unite all of the family, hmm."
AJ ❤️🦋Yeboah283 added:
"Hmmmm nua y3 nua!!."
IamEfyapapabi wrote:
"This is sad."
MUWAFAK added:
"Very sad. This's a Lesson for everyone 😭😭😭💯."
1stLady &Gent Justice Movement wrote:
"This is sad, hmmm, this woman has a good heart.🙏."
Nhyirababrownskin wrote:
"Awwww hmmmmmmmmm Awurade."
mslinda77🇬🇧🇬🇭 wrote:
"Awwwww, the family has no one, God."
peaches shared:
"This is heartbreaking 😭😭😭."
@marynagyei538 added:
"So sad 😭."
Lady Love shared:
"May God console them 🙏."
Marostee shared:
"hmmmm it is well."
Akosuagold🥇🥇 wrote:
"Oh am crying mpo 😭😭😭😭👋."
Finestesther commented:
"This is the time for them to sort out their differences and come together as a family."
Faustina Fosu mourns son's death
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has lost her son in the early hours of Saturday, January 26, 2026.
Faustina Fosu's second-born reportedly passed away in Kumasi after a short illness.
After the news broke, some bloggers went to the house to confirm and also gauge the mood among family and friends who were present.
