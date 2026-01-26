Matheus Cunha’s stunning long-range winner stunned Arsenal and sent travelling Manchester United fans into raptures

The Brazilian forward’s post-goal celebration has sparked FA scrutiny, putting Cunha at risk of retrospective action

Amid the controversy, the former Wolves and Atletico Madrid star has issued a three-word response

Manchester United produced a stunning 3-2 Premier League victory over leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 25 January, with Matheus Cunha scoring the decisive goal.

However, reports have now suggested that the Brazilian forward could be at risk of retrospective action due to his celebrations.

Cunha’s strike was a spectacular long-range effort that curled past David Raya, silencing the home crowd and sending travelling United fans into raptures.

The match had been a rollercoaster from the outset. Patrick Dorgu and Bryan Mbeumo put the Red Devils ahead, while an early own goal from Lisandro Martinez had given Arsenal a brief advantage.

Mikel Merino then levelled for the Gunners, and it appeared they might push for a winner before Cunha’s moment of brilliance.

Matheus Cunha's celebration under scrutiny

Following his strike, Cunha sprinted to the corner where Manchester United’s travelling supporters were gathered, as GiveMeSport noted.

He celebrated wildly alongside his teammates, kissed the badge on his chest, and shouted directly into a nearby camera. The 26-year-old’s passionate display, however, may now land him in hot water.

Sky Sports quickly apologised to viewers for Cunha’s apparent expletive, with commentator Peter Drury stating:

“If you heard some bad language in among the celebrations, for that we apologise.”

While the referee took no action during the match, the Football Association (FA) retains the authority to impose sanctions after the fact.

Under FA regulations, ‘offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures’ can result in a straight red card.

Although Cunha was not punished during the game, his swearing directly into a camera could be interpreted as a “clear and deliberate” act that brings the sport into disrepute, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Meawhile, historical precedents exist. Wayne Rooney received a two-game ban in 2011 for ‘use of offensive, insulting and/or abusive language’ in a similar situation.

Cunha’s response to nan rumours

Amid the speculation, Cunha posted on Instagram, seemingly unfazed by any potential punishment, as covered by Sportbible.

Sharing a series of photos showing him celebrating with the away supporters, he captioned the images: “The freaking biggest.”

In the meantime, Manchester United have climbed to fourth in the Premier League with 38 points from 23 games, thanks to their back-to-back victories.

The Red Devils now turn their attention to upcoming home fixtures, hosting Fulham on 1 February, followed by a clash with Tottenham six days later.

Man United revival under Michael Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United, under interim manager Michael Carrick, have recorded back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those results have since prompted former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger to raise fresh concerns about the Gunners’ performances.

