Tottenham Hotspur players Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani have been involved in a car accident.

The pair were seen in a layby beside a Ferrari that had heavy damage to the right-hand side, with an airbag deployed.

Neither player appears to have been injured, and mechanics were on the scene attending to the vehicle.

Spurs are preparing for the final round of this season’s Champions League fixtures, with Thomas Frank’s side set to face Eintracht Frankfurt at 8pm GMT on Wednesday.

Frank addressed the situation involving Odobert and Kolo Muani during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

He said:

“Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. They were unfortunately involved in a minor accident. Everyone else involved is fine. It was a tyre bursting. They will be travelling a little later tonight.”

It has been confirmed that the car involved belongs to Muani, with Odobert travelling behind him.

Although Frank delivered encouraging news regarding Odobert and Kolo Muani, the former Brentford manager confirmed that Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven will miss Wednesday’s match due to injury.

The 52-year-old said: “Pedro has a hamstring injury and will be out for four weeks. Micky has something minor. Definitely not a help to any of us. Of course, we prefer to have the best players out on the pitch. Any coach wants that, and any teammate wants that. That’s why we have a squad, though.”

Tottenham are currently fifth in the League Phase and aiming to secure a place in the competition’s top eight. Holding their position would guarantee automatic qualification for the last 16 and allow them to avoid a playoff tie.

Frank added: “We need to keep doing the right things and improve the things we want to do. Also getting players back. Dom [Solanke] is huge for us and he’s been out for six months. To have your main striker and top scorer out, I’d like to see other teams deal with that. He’s a physical beast and he’s been pushing himself.”

