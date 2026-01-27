Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu is set to miss up to 10 weeks, ending his impressive run of 22 Premier League appearances

Dorgu’s injury could force United to rethink their defence, with the 21-year-old having scored 3 times and provided 3 assists

A 10-week lay-off puts Dorgu out of United’s next eight matches, halting the Denmark international’s promising form at Old Trafford

On Tuesday, January 27, reports emerged that Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks due to injury, delivering a significant blow to both the young player and the club.

The news quickly sparked reactions across social media, and fans expressed disappointment and concern over the Dane’s extended absence.

Dorgu, 21, has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford following his impressive performances this season, scoring against Manchester City and Arsenal in succession.

The young right-back was poised to play a key role during a crucial stretch of the Premier League campaign, but his absence now forces interim manager Michael Carrick and his coaching team to rethink their defensive options.

The Denmark international pulled up with just 10 minutes remaining during United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday. According to The Athletic, early assessments suggest a 10-week lay-off, though Manchester United are continuing to evaluate the full extent of the injury.

Carrick had initially hoped that Dorgu’s withdrawal was due to cramp rather than a serious problem. Speaking after the match, he said:

"He obviously came off with, hopefully, a little bit of cramp, hopefully it’s nothing worse. At this stage, it’s hard to tell, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Hopefully it’s not too bad."

If the early estimate proves accurate, the in-form Dorgu could target a return for the Manchester derby against Leeds United on April 11, with United set to travel to Chelsea the following week. His recovery will be carefully managed to ensure he comes back fully fit.

Patrick Dorgu could miss 8 matches

According to The Sun, a 10-week absence would see Dorgu miss Manchester United’s next eight matches, including key clashes against Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The club will rely on other defensive options while hoping for a smooth recovery for their promising young defender.

Manchester United fans will be keeping a close eye on updates regarding Dorgu’s fitness, hoping for a full recovery so he can continue his promising start to life at Old Trafford.

Fans react to Dorgu's potential 10-week absence

Meanwhile, a section of United supporters took to X to express their regret when news broke that the in-form wing-back is set to be out for at least 10 weeks.

@Adedolapo said:

''You hate seeing this. 10 weeks out can derail momentum completely. Hope he comes back stronger.''

@AnalystAdekola wrote:

''The price Dorgu paid to win Arsenal is greatly appreciated by all Manchester United fans. We love you, champ. Get well soon.''

@Muaaz Rasool also commented:

''Gutted for Dorgu 10 weeks is brutal right after he was starting to shine. Hamstring injuries hit like a rug pull—painful but real ones bounce back stronger Come back firing, Patrick! MUFC still got depth to hold it down till April.''

Man United revival under Michael Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United, under interim manager Michael Carrick, have recorded back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those results have since led former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger to raise fresh concerns about the Gunners’ performances.

