Ask most football fans who the greatest player of the 21st century is and the answer would likely be Lionel Messi, but Piers Morgan disagrees.

The outspoken English broadcaster insists that four players rank ahead of the Argentine icon.

Piers Morgan names his list of the top five footballers of all time, placing Lionel Messi outside the top four.

Messi has dominated world football since scoring his first goal for Barcelona in November 2003 and owns a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, cementing his status as one of the game’s all-time greats.

ESPN’s ranking of the top 25 footballers of the century placed him first, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane and Luka Modric, with Kylian Mbappe also included, along with Ronaldo Nazario (9th), Sergio Ramos (14th) and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (22nd).

Morgan, a long-time admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, offered a contrasting view.

Posting on X, he argued that four players should still be rated above Messi, even after the Argentine “completed football” by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Piers Morgan’s top 5 players in 21st century

Cristiano Ronaldo

In Morgan’s eyes, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of the modern era.

The Portuguese superstar has been a dominant force for nearly two decades, leaving his mark at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus before moving to Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo settles the GOAT debate, claiming he's better than Lionel Messi. Photo: Diogo Cardoso.

From his goal-scoring exploits to his relentless work ethic, Ronaldo’s legacy is undeniable.

Ronaldo Nazario

Despite being plagued by knee injuries, the Brazilian legend is still regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history.

His lethal finishing, dribbling ability, and sheer dominance made him an icon of the sport. While injuries hindered his potential, his career remains one of the most admired in football.

Thierry Henry

A World Cup winner and one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever players, Thierry Henry’s inclusion at No. 3 could be influenced by Morgan’s support for the Gunners.

The French forward scored 360 goals and provided 168 assists across his illustrious career, playing for clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, AS Monaco, and New York Red Bulls.

Ronaldinho

Coming in just ahead of Messi, the Brazilian magician embodied everything beautiful about football. With his mesmerizing dribbling, creativity, and skill, Ronaldinho was a joy to watch.

His impact was so profound that even Real Madrid fans gave him a standing ovation after a masterclass at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2005.

Lionel Messi

Despite his unparalleled success, Morgan places Messi at No. 5, behind his four selections.

With eight Ballon d’Or titles, over 800 career goals, and a World Cup triumph, Messi has nothing left to prove, but he still falls short of Morgan’s top four.

