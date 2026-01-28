Senegal’s players staged a walk-off in protest following a disputed penalty decision awarded to Morocco at AFCON 2025

Brahim Díaz attempted a Panenka spot-kick, but it was brilliantly saved by Édouard Mendy

A resurfaced viral clip shows Díaz converting a Panenka during the 2016 Under-17 European Championship final

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco, played on January 18, 2026, at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, unfolded amid intense drama, tension and controversy.

With full-time approaching, Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a highly disputed penalty, a decision that immediately sparked outrage and protests on the pitch.

Brahim Diaz's penalty miss in the AFCON 2025 final is put side by side with a Panenka he converted in the 2016 Euro U17. Image credit: Franck Fife, Canoniero

Source: Getty Images

In response to the decision, the majority of Senegal’s players left the pitch in protest on the instructions of head coach Pape Thiaw, who was visibly furious with the call.

The standoff was eventually defused after intervention from senior figures, including Claude Le Roy and captain Sadio Mané, who persuaded the players to return and see out the match.

When play resumed, Moroccan striker Brahim Diaz, judged to have been fouled in the box by West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, stepped up to take the penalty, as the BBC noted.

Opting for a Panenka, Diaz’s delicate chip was expertly saved by Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, a decisive stop that allowed Senegal to hold on to their lead.

Brahim Diaz's Panenka saved by Edouard Mendy during the 2025 AFCON final. Image credit: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, moments later, Senegal sealed the victory and lifted the AFCON 2025 trophy, with Pape Gueye scoring a 94th-minute winner, completing a historic triumph for the Lions of Teranga.

Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz has faced widespread disappointment from fans on social media, with some even suggesting, without evidence, that he missed the penalty on purpose.

Brahim Diaz's successful Panenka vs. Portugal

Following Senegal’s triumph, footage from Brahim Díaz’s early career has resurfaced and spread rapidly across social media.

The clip, taken from the 2016 UEFA Under-17 European Championship final in Baku, shows Díaz calmly converting a Panenka penalty for Spain against Portugal.

That match finished 1-1 after normal time before Spain edged a dramatic 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout.

The video has served as a reminder of Díaz’s composure and technical quality at youth level, particularly his confidence in executing the delicate Panenka under intense pressure.

Supporters have since drawn sharp contrasts between that moment of youthful brilliance and his costly miss in the AFCON 2025 final against Senegal.

The comparison has fuelled debate among fans, with many pointing out how the high-risk attempt on such a grand stage ultimately played a decisive role in Senegal securing the trophy.

Watch Diaz's Panenka against Portugal below.

Brahim Diaz wins AFCON Golden Boot award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that despite Morocco’s heartbreak and Brahim Diaz’s disappointment in losing the AFCON 2025 final on home soil, the Real Madrid forward still had reasons to celebrate.

Diaz finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and was also named in the AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament, recognising his outstanding performances throughout the competition.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh