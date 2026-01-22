Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest after a controversial AFCON 2025 penalty was awarded to Morocco

Brahim Diaz’s Panenka penalty was brilliantly saved by Édouard Mendy, preserving Senegal’s lead and paving the way for their historic win

A viral video shows Diaz successfully scoring a Panenka in the 2016 U17 Euro final, highlighting the contrast with his crucial AFCON 2025 miss

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco on January 18 at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium was filled with drama, tension, and controversy.

Just moments before the end of regulation time, a contentious penalty was awarded to Morocco by the Congolese referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala.

Brahim Diaz converted a Panenka in the 2016 Euro U17 final before missing against Senegal on January 18, 2026. Image credit: Franck Fife, Canoniero

2025 AFCON final penalty controversy

Reacting to the decision, most of Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest, following the instructions of head coach Pape Thiaw, who was visibly upset by the call.

The situation required the intervention of senior figures such as Claude Le Roy and star forward Sadio Mane to convince the team to return and continue the match.

When play resumed, Moroccan striker Brahim Diaz, judged to have been fouled in the box by West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, stepped up to take the penalty, as the BBC noted.

Opting for a Panenka, Diaz’s delicate chip was expertly saved by Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, a decisive stop that allowed Senegal to hold on to their lead.

Brahim Diaz saw his Panenka well saved by Edouard Mendy during the 2025 AFCON final. Image credit: Paul Ellis

According to CAF, moments later, Senegal sealed the victory and lifted the AFCON 2025 trophy, with Pape Gueye scoring a 94th-minute winner, completing a historic triumph for the Lions of Teranga.

Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz has faced widespread disappointment from fans on social media, with some even suggesting, without evidence, that he missed the penalty on purpose.

Brahim Diaz's successful Panenka vs. Portugal

Now, in the aftermath of Senegal’s victory, a video of Diaz from earlier in his career has gone viral on social media. The footage, taken from the 2016 U17 European Championship final in Baku, shows Diaz scoring a Panenka penalty for Spain against Portugal.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, and Spain went on to win 5-4 in the ensuing shootout.

The viral clip highlights Diaz’s earlier success with the Panenka technique, demonstrating his skill and composure under pressure at the youth level.

Football fans have since drawn comparisons between his confident execution in the 2016 final and the high-stakes miss in the AFCON 2025 final, which ultimately proved pivotal in Senegal’s victory.

Watch Diaz's Panenka against Portugal below.

Brahim Diaz wins AFCON Golden Boot award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that despite Morocco’s heartbreak and Brahim Diaz’s disappointment in losing the AFCON 2025 final on home soil, the Real Madrid forward still had reasons to celebrate.

Diaz finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and was also named in the AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament, recognising his outstanding performances throughout the competition.

