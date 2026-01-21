Senegal’s AFCON glory was sealed dramatically, and CAF’s official Best XI discloses the stars who defined the 2025 tournament

There are four members of the 2025 AFCON winners, Senegal, in the Best Eleven of the tournament

Despite saving Brahim Diaz's crucial final penalty, Edouard Mendy misses out on the finest XI of the 2025 AFCON

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially unveiled the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Best XI, following the conclusion of a dramatic tournament that ended on Sunday, 18 January.

Senegal were crowned champions after edging hosts Morocco 1–0 in extra time, with Pape Gueye producing a stunning 94th-minute strike that sealed the title and capped off a memorable AFCON campaign.

CAF names the 2025 AFCON Best XI, featuring Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, and Brahim Diaz. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon, Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2025 Best XI announced by CAF

Despite the heartbreak of defeat on home soil, Morocco are strongly represented in the Team of the Tournament, starting with Yassine Bounou, who was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

The Al Hilal shot-stopper enjoyed an outstanding competition. According to Flashscore stats, he conceded just two goals across seven matches.

His calm authority and crucial saves, particularly in the semi-final and the final, played a decisive role in Morocco’s run to the showpiece.

Morocco also dominated the full-back positions, with Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi selected at right-back and Manchester United star Noussair Mazraoui on the left.

Both players were instrumental throughout the tournament, offering relentless energy, defensive solidity and attacking threat down the flanks. Their inclusion underlines Morocco’s tactical balance and consistency over the course of the competition.

At the heart of the defence, Calvin Bassey of Nigeria earns his place after a commanding series of performances that showcased his physical presence and composure. He is partnered by Senegal’s Moussa Niakhaté, whose leadership and defensive discipline were key to the champions’ success, particularly in the knockout stages.

The midfield trio reflects a blend of experience, industry, and match-winning quality. Veteran Senegalese anchor Idrissa Gana Gueye provides the defensive foundation, shielding the back line with trademark intelligence and tenacity.

Alongside him is Pape Gueye, whose unforgettable extra-time winner in the final cemented his place among the tournament’s standout performers.

Completing the midfield is Ademola Lookman, who scored three goals and provided four assists for semi-finalists Nigeria.

In the attack, Victor Osimhen leads the line after finishing the tournament with four goals. The Nigerian striker, reportedly on Barcelona's radar, also tallied two assists as the Super Eagles picked Bronze.

He is supported by Brahim Díaz, the 2025 CAF AFCON Golden Boot winner, and Senegal captain Sadio Mané, who emerged as the Best Player of the tournament.

CAF confirms 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Best XI. Image credit: CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

2025 AFCON award winners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on all the major award winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, highlighting honours ranging from Goalkeeper of the Tournament to Best Player and the competition’s top scorers.

A detailed breakdown of the standout individuals who shaped the tournament was provided, as wella as celebrating the players whose performances defined AFCON 2025 from the opening match to the dramatic final.

Source: YEN.com.gh