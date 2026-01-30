Andres Iniesta won every major honour with Barcelona and Spain, including nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and scoring the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final

Andrés Iniesta enjoyed an extraordinary career, achieving almost everything possible in football with both Spain and Barcelona.

Rising through Barça’s famous La Masia academy, he collected nine La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, six Copa del Rey crowns, three Club World Cups, and plenty more at club level.

Andres Iniesta leaves out Zinedine Zidane in his four greatest midfielders ever.

His most iconic moment, though, came on the international stage. In the 2010 World Cup final, Iniesta scored the decisive goal to give Spain their first-ever World Cup title.

He also lifted the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, during a golden era for Spanish football, per the BBC.

All of that cemented his place as one of the greatest central midfielders in the history of the game.

Like many elite players, Iniesta was inspired by those who came before him, and in 2020, he revealed his four favourite midfielders of all time. Surprisingly, Zinedine Zidane did not make the cut.

YEN.com.gh breaks down the quartet he rates highest.

Michael Laudrup

Iniesta’s first choice might not be the most obvious, but for a generation of Barcelona players, Michael Laudrup was a true icon.

The Dane represented Barça from 1989 to 1994, winning four La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and the European Cup, per Barcelona's website.

Widely regarded as Denmark’s finest-ever player, he also claimed major honours with Real Madrid and Juventus during a glittering career.

Xavi Hernandez

This selection surprises no one familiar with Iniesta’s journey. Xavi Hernández was his long-time midfield partner for both club and country.

Together, they won virtually everything. Xavi left Barcelona in 2015, three years before Iniesta moved on to Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta played alongside Lionel Messi more than any other teammate (488 games), but his tally with Xavi was only two fewer.

Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquets.

Sergio Busquets

Busquets completed the legendary midfield trio that powered Spain and Barcelona to sustained success.

Iniesta shared the pitch with the elegant holding midfielder 440 times, making him his fourth-most frequent teammate, behind Víctor Valdés in third.

Often understated, Busquets is widely considered one of football’s most underrated greats.

Pep Guardiola

Now celebrated as one of the greatest managers ever, Pep Guardiola was also a superb and influential midfielder for Barcelona.

While his coaching achievements may overshadow his playing days, he still won six La Liga titles in the 1990s, two Copa del Rey trophies, and the European Cup.

Guardiola served as a major inspiration to the next generation, and Iniesta could not leave him out, saying:

“Pep should also be on the list because he was a childhood hero alongside Laudrup.”

