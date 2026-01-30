Villarreal coach Marcelino García Toral did not hold back in his assessment of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

The Spanish tactician singled him out, suggesting the Black Stars star has experienced a dip in form

Partey has featured 21 times in all competitions for the Yellow Submarines since arriving on a free transfer last summer

A CAF-accredited sports journalist shared mixed opinions about Marcelino's blunt assessment of Partey

Thomas Partey endured a difficult night in Europe as Villarreal coach Marcelino García Toral publicly criticised his display after the defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

The Ghanaian midfielder started the fixture despite his side already being out of the competition, yet his outing ended at the break with his team trailing 2-0.

Champions League Fallout: Villarreal Boss Attacks Thomas Partey After Leverkusen Loss. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish club went into the contest with little at stake beyond pride. Still, the performance raised fresh concerns about Partey’s current level.

He was replaced at halftime by Georges Mikautadze after the German visitors built a two-goal advantage. A third arrived early in the second period, putting the result beyond doubt.

Villarreal boss slams Thomas Partey

Marcelino did not hide his disappointment afterwards, delivering a blunt verdict that quickly drew attention.

“There's a world of difference between the Thomas we knew at Arsenal and this one,” Marcelino said.

“A world of difference. It's very difficult to play at this pace in today's football.

“I think it's been six months, and that's enough time for this player to show us what he was or what he's showing now.”

Those remarks underline the coach’s belief that the midfielder has struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the modern game.

Supporters and analysts have also begun asking whether the former Atletico Madrid man can return to the standard that once made him one of the most respected figures in his role.

Champions League Fallout: Villarreal Boss Attacks Thomas Partey After Leverkusen Loss. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Partey's performance at Villarreal

Since arriving last summer following the end of his contract in England, Partey has featured 21 times in all competitions, though he has completed a full match only on five occasions, according to Transfermarkt.

Competition for places has been fierce, with Pape Gueye and teenage prospect Carlos Macia both moving ahead in the pecking order.

With his current deal running down at the close of the campaign, questions naturally follow about what comes next.

A move elsewhere could offer a chance for more regular involvement as he seeks rhythm and confidence.

Partey's poor form explained

Fitman Jaara of Daily Guide Network and Focus FM offered a measured view while speaking to YEN.com.gh.

"First and foremost, I’ll openly admit that Partey hasn’t been at his best since returning to Spain. There are several factors at play, with his ongoing legal case - set to continue later this year - being the most significant.

"Balancing such a serious court matter while maintaining the mental focus required to perform at the highest level of professional football is a challenge for anyone.

"Therefore, Partey’s recent struggles compared to his form at Arsenal and Atletico Madrid must be understood in this context. As fellow Ghanaians, we can only hope he regains his top form in time for the 2026 World Cup."

For now, Partey’s story is one of searching for answers, both on the pitch and beyond it.

Source: YEN.com.gh