Portugal legend Nani shared his pick for the greatest footballer of all time, highlighting artistry, creativity, and joy as key qualities

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored hundreds of goals, shattered numerous records and lifted countless trophies, defining an era of the modern game

Nani urged fans to enjoy Messi and Ronaldo while they are still active, emphasizing their enormous impact on the game

The long-running debate over the greatest footballer of all time has flared up again, this time with an unexpected twist.

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani put aside his longtime teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his GOAT, instead choosing a former Barcelona icon.

In a quickfire interview with ESPN, Nani discussed various historical football categories, from the best finisher to the most complete player.

While he acknowledged the talents of both Messi and Cristiano, his selections relegated them in the most symbolic categories, highlighting other legends.

Nani names the greatest footballer in history

When asked directly who he considered the greatest of all time, Nani did not hesitate: his pick was Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian, 2002 World Cup winner and 2005 Ballon d’Or recipient, was singled out for embodying the very essence of football, combining artistry, creativity, and magic on the pitch.

The choice was particularly striking given Nani’s years alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and with the Portuguese national team.

For Nani, Ronaldinho represented the joy and freedom of football that he believes made that era unforgettable.

Though neither Messi nor Ronaldo claimed Nani’s top honour, he offered them praise in other areas.

Argentina captain Messi was named the best playmaker of all time, lauded for his vision, ability to orchestrate play, and knack for creating opportunities in any situation.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was not deemed the best finisher, with Nani instead opting for Brazilian legend Romário, while picking Nemanja Vidic as the best defender of all time and Michel Preud'homme as the best goalkeeper.

In another surprising choice, Nani named Denílson as the greatest dribbler in history, placing him above Messi, Ronaldo, and even Ronaldinho.

Nani on Messi and Ronaldo’s legacy

Meanwhile, Nani urged fans in 2025 to stop the Messi vs Ronaldo debate and enjoy the footballers while they are still playing. He was talking to the media after the Al-Nassr star extended his deal and said, via GOAL:

"He's a machine, he's a different player and you can tell by the level he's reached in football. We criticise Ronaldo and Messi a lot, but the day they retire, football won't be the same. The fact that they've dropped off the radar of the best clubs made a difference straight away. We have to make the most of it while they're still on the pitch."

Nani played 130 times for club and country with Cristiano Ronaldo, combining for 14 goals. He has faced Lionel Messi five times, losing three and winning twice.

Source: YEN.com.gh