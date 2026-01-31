Manchester United are reportedly ready to break their transfer record to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba

Baleba, 22, has impressed in the Premier League and represented Cameroon at the recent African Cup of Nations

Chelsea are also interested, but the player is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United will host Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they aim to build on a strong run of form under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

Since taking temporary charge earlier this month, the former England midfielder has guided the Red Devils to impressive victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal, and he will be eager to continue that momentum against the Cottagers.

Manchester United eye a historic Premier League move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba. Image credit: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Off the pitch, United are reportedly ready to make a major investment in the transfer market as they target one of their priority signings for the upcoming summer window.

United to pay £100 million for Baleba

According to TEAMtalk, the club are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record by paying £100 million to secure the services of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Cameroon international, 22, has caught the eye with his dynamic performances on the south coast since joining Brighton from French side Lille in 2023.

According to Transfermarkt, he has amassed 98 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders.

Baleba also featured for Cameroon at the recent African Cup of Nations in Morocco, further underlining his rising profile on the international stage.

Brighton's Cameroonian 22-year-old midfielder, Carlos Baleba, featured at the 2025 AFCON. Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, United face stiff competition for Baleba’s signature, with Chelsea reportedly also interested in bringing the midfielder to Stamford Bridge. While his contract at Brighton runs until the end of the 2027/28 season, the player is said to be receptive to a move to Old Trafford.

However, according to TeamTalk, Brighton have no plans to let him leave in the current January window, and any summer transfer is expected to come with a significant price tag.

It should be recalled that last summer, Manchester United attempted to bring Baleba in as part of their drive to strengthen the midfield but were unable to reach an agreement.

Since then, the Cameroonian has continued to impress in the Premier League, demonstrating the versatility and creativity that have made him a target for some of England’s top clubs.

If United are to succeed in signing Baleba, it would represent a statement of intent from the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad and compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.

With Carrick already inspiring belief in the team, the addition of a player of Baleba’s calibre could provide a further boost as Manchester United aim to finish the season strongly and lay the foundations for a successful summer.

Man United's resurgence under Michael Carrick

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Manchester United, led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick, have secured consecutive Premier League wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those victories have reignited former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger’s concerns over his former side’s current form.”

Source: YEN.com.gh