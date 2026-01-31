Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta likened his teenage academy star to Lionel Messi, highlighting extraordinary talent and maturity

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has drawn comparisons between teenage prodigy Max Dowman and Lionel Messi after it was confirmed the 16-year-old will soon sign a professional contract with the north London club.

Dowman, who made his first-team debut in Arsenal’s 5‑0 victory over Leeds in August at just 15 years and 234 days old, has reached a pre-agreement that will automatically convert into a professional deal once he turns 17 on December 31.

The youngster made history as Arsenal’s youngest ever starter when he featured in the Carabao Cup triumph against Brighton at the Emirates in October.

Just a month later, he became the youngest player to appear in the Champions League for the Gunners after coming off the bench in their win at Slavia Prague.

In total, Dowman has appeared five times this season, though he has been sidelined for almost two months with an ankle injury.

Max Dowman earns Messi comparisons

As stated by Plzsoccer, when asked to assess Dowman among the academy talents he has overseen, Arteta, who was at Barcelona at the same time as Messi, said:

The Spaniard described him as one of the finest talents he has encountered, noting that his achievements with the club are unlike anything he has seen before, perhaps only comparable to players from Barcelona.

He praised the youngster’s charisma and composure, highlighting his ability to remain unfazed by big occasions, stadium atmosphere, or strong opponents.

Moreover, Arteta said that their communication over the years has been very effective, and now it is up to the player and the club to shape a remarkable career.

Meanwhile, Arteta confirmed he will have a fully fit squad for Arsenal’s crucial Premier League trip to Leeds on Saturday but highlighted the limitations imposed by current squad rules.

Arteta explained that current Premier League rules force him to leave out two or three players from matchday squads, a restriction he believes should be reconsidered, similar to the flexibility allowed in the Champions League.

He argued that larger squads would make it easier to manage players, protect their value, and safeguard their mental health.

Highlighting the unique nature of football, he also noted that managers regularly have to tell players they cannot play or even travel with the team, a scenario uncommon in other professions. With the demands of modern football increasing, Arteta insisted that limiting squad sizes no longer makes sense.

According to the Premier League, Arsenal currently sit four points ahead of Manchester City, and Arteta stressed that his relationship with Pep Guardiola remains strong despite the title race.

“I don’t speak with him like my wife, but we do talk. Maintaining that relationship is crucial, it sets a positive example,” he said.

“Sport teaches lessons in respect and rivalry, like Nadal and Federer, who were fierce competitors yet close friends. Admiration off the pitch doesn’t stop competition on it, when the game begins, it’s about winning.”

Arteta names his best managers

