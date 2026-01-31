Liverpool are exploring right-back options after Jeremie Frimpong suffered an injury

Dumfries’ release clause is not active until summer, so Liverpool would only consider a loan

A move to Liverpool would see Dumfries join fellow Dutch internationals van Dijk, Gravenberch and Gakpo

Liverpool have reportedly held preliminary discussions regarding a potential late-January move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Merseyside club are assessing their options at right-back ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, particularly after Jeremie Frimpong suffered a significant injury that has left Liverpool short in the position.

According to a GMS report, Liverpool engaged directly with Inter in these exploratory talks, though no formal pursuit of Dumfries is currently underway. The Dutch defender is set to miss roughly two weeks due to injury, which has complicated any potential deal.

These conversations reportedly formed part of broader discussions around midfielder Curtis Jones, with Inter exploring the possibility of signing the Liverpool youngster before the January window closes.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, clarified that Liverpool would at this stage only consider a loan arrangement for Dumfries, given that his release clause, estimated between €20–25 million, is not active until the summer.

“Liverpool have held a conversation with Inter today, purely a club-to-club discussion. The two clubs maintain a strong working relationship, and Liverpool enquired about Dumfries’ current situation.

The release clause is not active during January, so any move would have to wait until the summer.

“Dumfries is expected to be out for a short period, likely around 10 to 20 days. Liverpool have obtained this information, but they have not made a bid or opened formal negotiations.

At present, a loan is the only option they could realistically consider, but Inter are not open to a temporary deal.

“Essentially, nothing concrete is happening yet—it is just a normal conversation between clubs. We will have to wait and see if Liverpool decide to take further action.” Romano stated.

Dumfries, who joined Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, has established himself as a high-calibre right-back during his four-and-a-half seasons at the San Siro.

He played a key role in Inter’s Serie A triumph in 2023/24 and has also won the Coppa Italia twice, as Rousing the Kop noted.

According to Transfermarkt stats, the 29-year-old has made 194 appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing 26 assists for Inter Milan.

A potential move to Anfield would see Dumfries reunite with fellow Netherlands internationals Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Cody Gakpo, bolstering Liverpool’s squad as they navigate a crucial period in both domestic and European competitions.

