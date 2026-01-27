Andy Robertson now looks set to remain at Liverpool after the club held talks with Tottenham amid a busy January transfer window

Kostas Tsimikas’ future is still uncertain as Liverpool and Roma continue discussions over the Greek left-back’s loan spell

With key fixtures approaching, Liverpool face crucial squad decisions before the window closes.

Liverpool are entering the final stretch of the January transfer window, with less than a week remaining to complete deals or send players out on loan.

Headlines have been dominated by discussions surrounding Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, and Ibrahima Konate, as the Premier League champions of last season look to address squad depth.

The Reds currently sit sixth in the 2025/26 Premier League table, having accumulated 36 points from 23 matches.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, with their recent 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, January 24, highlighting ongoing challenges.

Beyond on-pitch performances, the futures of key players have become a focal point, with transfers in and outs expected.

Robertson and Konate's Liverpool future

Andy Robertson now appears likely to stay at Liverpool, following the club’s discussions with Tottenham over a potential deal.

According to Mirror Sport, Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are entering the final six months of their contracts at Anfield, meaning that even after the window shuts, they are free to negotiate with other clubs regarding their summer moves.

While Robertson had been linked with an exit, Liverpool’s recent talks suggest the left-back will remain in the squad, allowing the club to maintain stability in a position that has drawn attention this season.

Tsimikas talks ongoing

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas, who is currently on a season-long loan at Roma, remains the subject of discussions between the two clubs.

Frederic Massara, a director at the Italian side, confirmed that dialogue with Liverpool has taken place regarding the Greek defender’s potential return.

“They are all situations that are evolving. We are in dialogue with Liverpool, and we’ll see how this develops over the next few days,” Massara stated.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Liverpool will push to recall Tsimikas before the transfer window closes, leaving his future uncertain for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures add pressure

As stated by the official club website, Liverpool’s squad decisions come ahead of a busy schedule, with a Champions League tie against Qarabağ at Anfield on Wednesday, 28 January, followed by Premier League clashes against Newcastle United and Manchester City.

The intensity of upcoming fixtures adds urgency to the club’s transfer strategy, as manager Arne Slot looks to reinforce his squad while navigating key departures and contract situations.

Tottenham monitored Andy Robertson

