Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has opened up about the sentimental reason he never wanted to join FC Barcelona

The 35-year-old has long admired Barca’s fierce rivals, Real Madrid, a connection that shaped his decision to move there in 2019

However, his spell in Spain fell short of expectations, with the Belgian managing just seven goals in four years at the club

Eden Hazard thrilled crowds for years with balance, close control, and fearless dribbling, earning moves, medals, and endless transfer chatter.

Yet one giant never truly entered his thinking. Barcelona, for all its glamour, did not stir his heart the way another Spanish power did.

At the height of his rise from Lille to Chelsea, whispers linked the Belgian to almost every heavyweight across the continent.

Supporters debated fits, fees, and tactics. Still, those close to him knew the pull he felt toward one badge ran deeper than any headline.

The sentimental reason Hazard never wanted Barcelona

Hazard grew up admiring Real Madrid and several figures tied to the club. That childhood attachment shaped his outlook long before agents and contracts came into play.

Because of that bond, the thought of lining up for their fiercest rival never sat right with him. It was not about style, silverware, or salary. It was about identity.

He made that clear in his own words. “Would I have joined Barcelona? No. My dream was Real Madrid since I was young," Hazard revealed in a recent interview, as quoted by Tribuna.

"When I started playing football, I always told my dad I wanted to play for Madrid.

"Of course, Barça, the way they play, Messi… but, Hala Madrid, my friend,” Hazard says.

Those lines offer a window into how players think beyond tactics boards and transfer budgets.

For him, the decision was emotional, almost instinctive. Wearing white felt like destiny.

Pulling on blue and red would have clashed with everything he imagined as a boy kicking a ball around.

Analysing Hazard's spell at Real Madrid

That long-held ambition finally became reality in 2019 when he swapped London for the Spanish capital.

The move carried huge expectations after years of brilliance in England. Many believed he would light up La Liga just as he had the Premier League.

Instead, his time there unfolded in a way few predicted. Physical setbacks kept interrupting any rhythm he tried to build.

Each return seemed to bring fresh hope, only for another problem to stall progress. Confidence dipped. Minutes shrank as he struggled to command a regular role.

The numbers tell a stark story. According to Transfermarkt, he scored seven times in 74 appearances across four seasons in Spain.

That output stands in sharp contrast to his Chelsea spell, where he produced 110 goals and 88 assists in 352 matches.

By 2023, at just 32, he chose to step away from the game. His journey shows that careers are shaped not only by ability but also by feelings, loyalty, and fate.

