Former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari has picked his best strikers of all time

The Ghana legend played with several top strikers during his playing days including Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Muntari, who won the treble with Inter Milan in 2010, retired from football in 2022 after playing for Hearts

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has named his best strikers of all time.

The 40-year-old played with some of the best forwards for club and country in his illustrious career.

Muntari won the English FA Cup playing alongside Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu at Portsmouth before moving to Italy to win the Serie A with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ghana legend Sulley Muntari names his best strikers of all-time without Asamoah Gyan. Photo: Christophe Simon.

Source: Getty Images

The former Inter Milan player also won the UEFA Champions League at the Italian outfit with Diego Milito and Samuel Eto'o as the club's forwards.

In the national team, Muntari spent most of his career playing with Asamoah Gyan.

However, in naming his best strikers of all time, he excluded his compatriot but added Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to his list.

"My best strikers of all time are [Samuel] Eto'o, Ibrahimovic and [Thierry] Henry," he told 3 Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Muntari went on to explain how good Ibrahimovic was and believed he should have won a Ballon d'Or.

He told 3 Sports:

“As a teammate Ibrahimovic wasn’t intimidating at all. He just wants the best out of you. He won games easily for whichever team I played. I managed to play with him during his early years in Inter during his first season then we met at Milan.

“Ibrahimovic is the top player, he's one of the best during his time. They didn't want to give him the Ballon d’Or because he speaks his mind," he said. Sometimes they don't like to hear that but Ibrahimovic is massive."

Muntari displeased with state of GPL

The former Udinese player returned to Ghana in 2021 to end his career with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Muntari helped the club win the President Cup, but the 40-year-old disclosed that the league has no future.

"The league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league," said Muntari.

"The changing rooms smell. That respect is not there. I didn’t even want my laundry done. I would take it home. It’s not just one team, everybody," he noted.

The Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor since the start of the new campaign.

Muntari ranks Ghana midfielders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari has arranged his top 5 Ghana midfielders in a ranking order.

The legendary footballer, who represented some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Italian rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan placed himself in fourth position.

Muntari spent 12 years playing for the Black Stars and shared the pitch with some of the best in his generation, including Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah.

Source: YEN.com.gh