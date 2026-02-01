Antoine Semenyo has already smashed his personal Premier League goal record just weeks after joining Manchester City

The Ghanaian forward’s rapid adaptation to Pep Guardiola’s system highlights his rapid rise in the Premier League

Semenyo’s 12-goal season signals a breakout year, putting him on track to make history among Ghanaian forwards in the Premier League

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo has already smashed his personal best Premier League season tally after scoring his 12th goal of the campaign for Manchester City in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 1.

The Ghanaian forward had previously recorded 11 goals in the Premier League last season while playing for Bournemouth, highlighting his consistent improvement in England’s top flight.

Antoine Semenyo scores his fourth Manchester City goal against Tottenham. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s rise has been rapid. He joined Manchester City in January 2026 after a prolific first half of the season with Bournemouth, where he netted 10 goals in 20 league appearances.

In just a few weeks at his new club, Semenyo has already made an immediate impact, scoring twice in the league for City and showing no signs of slowing down.

The 26-year-old’s ability to adapt quickly to Pep Guardiola’s attacking system has impressed fans and pundits alike.

His pace, sharp movement, and composure in front of goal have made him a key threat for City, with manager Guardiola praising the Ghanaian attacker's quality.

At the time of writing, Manchester City led Tottenham 2-0 at halftime, according to Flashscore. Rayan Cherki opened the scoring in the 11th minute thanks to Erling Haaland's assistance before Antoine Semenyo increased the tally just before the first period.

Meanwhile, the goal against Tottenham Hotspur also means that Antoine Semenyo has now scored four goals in just his first five appearances for Manchester City, underscoring his prolific status in the Premier League.

Man City lineup vs. Tottenham

Manchester City lined up against Tottenham Hotspur with a strong starting XI showcasing their attacking firepower.

Gianluigi Donnarumma started in goal, while the defence featured Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guéhi, and Rayan Aït‑Nouri. Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Nico O’Reilly anchored the midfield, providing control and creativity.

Up front, City’s lethal attacking trio of Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, and Rayan Cherki led the line, offering pace, skill, and clinical finishing.

The bench included notable talents like Phil Foden, Nathan Aké, and Rico Lewis, giving Pep Guardiola options to maintain intensity and adapt tactics throughout the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh